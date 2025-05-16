Sri Lankan shares gain for the sixth straight week

Sri Lankan shares rose on Friday to end the sixth successive week with gains, as communication services stocks fuelled a higher finish to the session.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.4% at 16,379.39. The benchmark gained 2.9% in the week - highest since late-January.

Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) and E.B. Creasy & Company were the top two percentage gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 33.33% and 24.88%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 153.9 million shares from 180.1 million in the previous session.

Broad gains lift Sri Lanka shares in first session of truncated week

The equity market’s turnover fell to 3.11 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($10.4 million) from 4.56 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 346.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.93 billion rupees, the data showed.