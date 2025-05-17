Public opinion surveys: A crucial tool for evidence-based policymaking

In an era where governance and policymaking are increasingly scrutinized, it is imperative that decisions are rooted in empirical evidence rather than assumptions or political expediency.

Public opinion surveys serve as a critical tool in this regard, providing policymakers with real-time insights into public needs, concerns, and expectations. By leveraging scientifically conducted surveys, governments and institutions can align their policies with public sentiment, ensuring greater effectiveness and accountability.

The power of polling in policy decisions

Public opinion surveys are more than just snapshots of popular sentiment—they are powerful instruments that guide governance, assess policy effectiveness, and enhance public trust in decision-making processes.

By systematically collecting and analyzing data, surveys can highlight pressing societal issues, identify policy gaps, and propose strategic interventions that resonate with the people. For instance, surveys conducted by the Institute for Public Opinion Research (IPOR) have repeatedly pointed out governance inefficiencies, yet meaningful reforms remain elusive. If Pakistan is to move towards effective governance, data-driven decision-making must become the cornerstone of public policy.

The tobacco industry is a prime example of how weak enforcement of data-backed policies can lead to massive revenue losses. According to the latest research by IPOR, compliance with the Track and Trace System (TTS) remains alarmingly low. Out of 413 cigarette brands available in the market, only 19fully adhere to the system, leaving 54% of brands non-compliant.

A significant portion of the non-compliant tobacco market consists of local duty-evaded brands, accounting for 55%, while smuggled brands make up the remaining 45%, further deepening the issue of tax evasion. Additionally, 13 brands are being sold both with and without TTS, highlighting serious lapses in regulatory oversight.

Similarly, our study on the shifting dynamics between social media and traditional media consumption provided invaluable insights into how Pakistanis engage with news and political discourse. The findings demonstrated that younger demographics increasingly rely on digital platforms for information, whereas older generations still place their trust in television and print media.

The study also revealed that while 41% of Pakistanis rely on social media for news, a significant 38% still depend on traditional media, highlighting the need for a balanced communication approach. Policies on misinformation, media regulation, and public engagement should stem from such empirical findings rather than outdated assumptions about media consumption.

Most recently, IPOR’s opinion poll on the one-year performance of Chief Minister of Punjab assessed governance efficiency and service delivery across all four provinces.

The survey provided key insights into public sentiment, showing that public trust improves when governance delivers visible progress, with education (73%) and health (68%)receiving high approval ratings. However, it also identified employment (63%) as a major area of concern, emphasizing the urgent need for job creation policies. These findings underscore how data-driven policymaking enables leaders to address real public concerns, ensuring that resources are allocated effectively and reforms are tailored to actual needs.

From opinion to action

Public opinion surveys must not be seen as mere academic exercises or political tools; rather, they should be an integral component of the policymaking process. Evidence-based decision-making leads to more robust governance structures, greater public satisfaction, and long-term stability. Governments at all levels should institutionalize survey research as a standard practice for evaluating policies, measuring impact, and responding to public needs dynamically.

Policymakers must embrace a culture where decisions are backed by data, not dictated by anecdotal evidence or political considerations. If governance is to be truly representative and effective, it must start with listening to the people and there is no better way to do that than through rigorous, scientific public opinion surveys.

The way forward

As Pakistan navigates complex economic and social challenges, adopting an evidence-based approach to governance is not just an option – it is a necessity. Public opinion surveys provide a direct channel for citizens to voice their concerns and expectations. By integrating these insights into the policy process, governments can craft responsive, effective, and sustainable policies that truly serve the public interest.

In the end, good governance is about making informed decisions and informed decisions require data. The future of policymaking lies in embracing the power of public opinion research and ensuring that every policy is backed by credible evidence. It’s time we recognize that the best policies are not those crafted in isolation but those shaped by the voices of the people they are meant to serve.

The article does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Business Recorder or its owners