Russia welcomes ceasefire, urges Pakistan, India to continue exercising restraint

Welcoming the de-escalation arrangement reached between New Delhi and Islamabad, Russia on Friday called on both neighbors to continue exercising restraint and preventing any renewed aggravation of tensions.

In a statement, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the country hopes that the normalization of the situation between Pakistan and India will be both durable and long-term.

“This is an essential prerequisite for ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region,” she said.

Russia consistently advocates for resuming dialogue and strengthening mutual trust between India and Pakistan, the spokesperson said.

“We urge both states to resolve their differences through political and diplomatic means on a bilateral basis.”

During the recent military confrontation between India and Pakistan, Russian expressed its concern and called for both countries to show restraint.

The ministry said it condemned all forms of terrorism.