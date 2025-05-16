AIRLINK 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.34%)
BOP 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 84.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.56%)
FCCL 48.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.16%)
FFL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
FLYNG 51.40 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.92%)
HUBC 141.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
HUMNL 12.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.87%)
MLCF 75.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.98%)
OGDC 213.98 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.12%)
PACE 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
PAEL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.94%)
PIAHCLA 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.16%)
PIBTL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
POWER 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.8%)
PPL 174.90 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (0.95%)
PRL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PTC 23.10 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.71%)
SEARL 85.50 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.63%)
SSGC 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.57%)
SYM 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.98%)
TPLP 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
TRG 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.58%)
WAVESAPP 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.9%)
BR100 12,886 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.02%)
BR30 38,226 Increased By 110 (0.29%)
KSE100 120,049 Increased By 87.4 (0.07%)
KSE30 36,749 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.06%)
Pakistan

Russia welcomes ceasefire, urges Pakistan, India to continue exercising restraint

  • Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova hopes that the normalization of the situation between Pakistan and India will be both durable and long-term
BR Web Desk Published May 16, 2025 Updated May 16, 2025 02:31pm

Welcoming the de-escalation arrangement reached between New Delhi and Islamabad, Russia on Friday called on both neighbors to continue exercising restraint and preventing any renewed aggravation of tensions.

In a statement, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the country hopes that the normalization of the situation between Pakistan and India will be both durable and long-term.

“This is an essential prerequisite for ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region,” she said.

Russia consistently advocates for resuming dialogue and strengthening mutual trust between India and Pakistan, the spokesperson said.

“We urge both states to resolve their differences through political and diplomatic means on a bilateral basis.”

During the recent military confrontation between India and Pakistan, Russian expressed its concern and called for both countries to show restraint.

The ministry said it condemned all forms of terrorism.

