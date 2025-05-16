AIRLINK 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.6%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.29%)
CPHL 87.50 Increased By ▲ 3.94 (4.72%)
FCCL 47.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
FLYNG 51.40 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.92%)
HUBC 140.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
KOSM 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.75%)
MLCF 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.17%)
OGDC 211.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.16%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.22%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
PPL 172.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.44%)
PRL 33.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.42%)
PTC 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.9%)
SEARL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.22%)
SSGC 35.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.24%)
SYM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.35%)
TELE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.09%)
TRG 63.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-3.21%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.72%)
BR100 12,825 Decreased By -62.8 (-0.49%)
BR30 37,823 Decreased By -293.4 (-0.77%)
KSE100 119,685 Decreased By -277.3 (-0.23%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.7 (-0.47%)
World

Ukraine loses another F-16 fighter jet as pilot ejects safely, says air force

Reuters Published May 16, 2025 Updated May 16, 2025 04:22pm

KYIV: Ukraine lost an F-16 fighter jet on Friday morning after an incident on board, though the pilot ejected safely, the Ukrainian air force said in a statement.

“According to preliminary data… an unusual situation arose on board. The pilot moved the aircraft away from the settlement and successfully ejected,” it said on the Telegram messenger.

The air force said the pilot was feeling fine. It indicated that the crash did not appear to be the result of Russian fire and a commission had been appointed to investigate all circumstances of the incident.

Bulgaria receives first US F-16 fighter jet

The crash is the second involving an F-16 since Kyiv began receiving the fighter jets from US allies last year as part of a programme approved by the administration of former US President Joe Biden.

In late August 2024, an F-16 crashed and its pilot died while repelling a major Russian air strike.

Ukraine does not disclose the number of aircraft it has received.

