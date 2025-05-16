AIRLINK 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.66%)
Goldman Sachs raises forecast for Asian equities on easing trade tension

Reuters Published 16 May, 2025 11:57am

SINGAPORE: Goldman Sachs raised its 12-month price target for Asian equities on Friday, citing a better growth outlook and easing trade tension after the US and China announced a temporary pause in tit-for-tat tariffs earlier in the week.

“A more constructive tariff backdrop suggests flat returns over the coming three months rather than a drawdown, but the upside may be constrained by continuing uncertainty over where tariffs will settle,” Goldman Sachs strategists said in a client note.

Goldman Sachs says investors trim dollar holdings, return to neutral position on US

The bank raised its price target for the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan to 660 from 620.

The index was last at 612.9 on Friday and is up 8% so far this year, hovering near its highest level since October.

