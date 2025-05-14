AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
CPHL 82.91 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.97%)
FCCL 47.86 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
FLYNG 44.96 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (10.01%)
HUBC 137.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
KOSM 5.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 75.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.8%)
OGDC 212.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-2.74%)
PACE 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
PAEL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.83%)
PIAHCLA 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (10%)
PIBTL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
POWER 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PPL 169.91 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.12%)
PRL 31.14 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.38%)
PTC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
SEARL 83.77 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.45%)
SSGC 36.07 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (10%)
SYM 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.71%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.15%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.94%)
TRG 66.20 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (4.6%)
WAVESAPP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
BR100 12,671 Increased By 27.1 (0.21%)
BR30 37,367 Increased By 74.5 (0.2%)
KSE100 118,537 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,294 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
May 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Goldman Sachs says investors trim dollar holdings, return to neutral position on US

Reuters Published 14 May, 2025 04:33pm

NEW YORK: Goldman Sachs President John Waldron said a recent lightening up of U.S. dollar assets by investors had shown them returning to more neutral positions on the currency, rather than a wholesale “run for the gates.”

Financial markets have witnessed a roller-coaster ride in the initial few months of the Trump administration as its April 2 move to increase tariffs on trading partners prompted some investors to move away from American assets. The White House has since made progress on tariff deals.

Waldron said that some investors “that were owning 10%, 20%, 30% more U.S. dollars in U.S. assets than they would otherwise be holding” had gone back to a more neutral position.

Waldron said investors had been optimistic about the U.S. outperforming the rest of the world. “Everybody, for the most part, had some expression of overweight U.S.,” he said.

But after the tariff announcement, clients had been active repositioning portfolios in currencies, Waldron said.

“The lightening up (of dollar holdings) we’ve seen (since April 2) is more the excess coming out, not a wholesale run for the gates,” Waldron told Reuters in an interview.

Goldman Sachs’ profit jumps as traders deliver gains

“Is there a sense that the volatility of U.S. policymaking is higher, and therefore we should be reducing our holdings? We haven’t seen that yet.”

Waldron, 55, was added to Goldman’s board of directors earlier this year, a few weeks after he was given a retention bonus, cementing his position as a potential successor to CEO David Solomon.

Truce

The recent truce in the U.S.-China trade war has since set off a relief rally in stocks and propelled the dollar higher with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq recovering losses since April 2 - or “Liberation Day” - when President Donald Trump announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs.

“The market is – I’d call it relatively benign in the context of what was going on,” Waldron said.

Waldron said that there was demand from investors for access to Chinese equities and fixed income products, and said that American firms were able to operate in China despite challenges.

“I wouldn’t overstate the challenges between the two governments in terms of our ability to operate,” said Waldron. “We can operate. The American firms are operating.”

Waldron said most companies are trying to figure out how to navigate the impact of relatively higher tariffs from a cost standpoint.

“How much of this are we going to … pass through on price? How much of this are we going to push back on our suppliers? Who’s going to bear the brunt of these tariffs? And the answer is it will be shared,” he said.

He said the tariff moves have also affected mergers and acquisitions, halting fresh dealmaking.

“If you were working on an M&A transaction, you were getting started on it or you were getting into it, you’re probably pausing it,” he said. “If you were at the five-yard line and you were getting close to announcing it and it’s not overly impacted by tariffs, you’re probably going to go ahead and do it, and we’ve seen both.”

Goldman Sachs is advising Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison, sources previously told Reuters. The firm is selling most of the $22.8 billion ports business to U.S. firm BlackRock, including assets it holds along the Panama Canal.

The number of M&A contracts announced across the world – an indicator of global economic health - fell in April to the lowest level in more than 20 years, according to data compiled by Dealogic for Reuters.

Goldman Sachs

Comments

200 characters

Goldman Sachs says investors trim dollar holdings, return to neutral position on US

Pakistan’s economy pulled off ‘macroeconomic miracle’ in past two years: Barron’s

KSE-100 closes flat as late-session selling erases intra-day gains

MSCI adds 3 Pakistani cos to Frontier Market Index, 4 to FM Small Cap Index

Rupee weakens further against US dollar

Trump meets Syrian president, says he is looking into normalising ties

Heatwave to grip country from May 15: PMD

Two more soldiers succumb to injuries from Indian strikes, says ISPR

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Pakistan, Japan sign $3.5mn agreement for installation of smart water meters

PCB issues ticketing details for rescheduled PSL X matches

Read more stories