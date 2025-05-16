AIRLINK 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.66%)
BOP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CPHL 84.11 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.66%)
FCCL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.33%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.53%)
FLYNG 51.93 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (4.99%)
HUBC 141.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
HUMNL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.06%)
MLCF 75.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.67%)
OGDC 213.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
PACE 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
PAEL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.04%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.8%)
PPL 174.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.43%)
PRL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.86%)
PTC 22.96 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.08%)
SEARL 85.78 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.96%)
SSGC 36.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
SYM 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
TPLP 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
TRG 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.6%)
WAVESAPP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
YOUW 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
BR100 12,886 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.02%)
BR30 38,226 Increased By 110 (0.29%)
KSE100 119,931 Decreased By -30.8 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,712 Decreased By -61.1 (-0.17%)
May 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars steady after seesaw week, rate cuts loom

Reuters Published 16 May, 2025 10:53am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were flat on Friday after a seesaw week that saw them spike on a US-China tariff truce only to run into selling at major chart barriers, reinforcing recent ranges.

The Aussie steadied at $0.6405, having bounced from a $0.6358 low early in the week to as high as $0.6501 before fading away.

A break of $0.6350 or $0.6515 is needed to set a new trend in motion.

The kiwi dollar was a shade softer at $0.5866, and well short of the week’s top of $0.5969.

Major support lies at $0.5845 and a breach could see a retracement to $0.5760.

The Aussie failed to get any lasting lift from Thursday’s upbeat jobs report, in large part because markets remain confident the Reserve Bank of Australia will still cut interest rates when it meets on May 20.

Markets are 100% priced for a quarter-point cut in the 4.10% cash rate, while 42 of 43 economists in a Reuters poll expected the same. Analysts also assume the RBA will remain guarded about any future easing.

“The RBA’s communication strategy has largely erred on the side of caution, and we do not expect the Board to provide any forward guidance on the likely timing of further rate cuts,” said Gareth Aird, head of Australian economics at CBA.

“We continue to favour the RBA cutting rates at a quarterly cadence of 25bp through 2025,” he added.

“But we are cognisant of the risk that the RBA moves a little more quickly to a neutral rate around 3.35% if the trend unemployment rate steps up in a non-trivial way.”

Investors have scaled back how far rates might fall this year to 75 basis points, from more than 100 basis points a couple of weeks ago.

Australia, New Zealand dollars maintain strong gains as global economy outlook brightens

Adam Boyton, head of Australian economics at ANZ, expects cuts in May and August, but is no longer looking at an easing in July since progress in US-China tariff talks has lessened the risk of a global economic shock.

Markets also expect the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to cut its 3.5% cash rate by a quarter point when it meets on May 28.

The central bank is far ahead of the RBA, reflecting a much weaker domestic economy, having already eased by 200 basis points.

Investors suspect it might nearly be done, with rates seen bottoming at 3.0%.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Australia, NZ dollars steady after seesaw week, rate cuts loom

FBR may allow import of 5-year-old used vehicles

Pakistan issues Rs30bn Green Sukuk to fund renewable projects

Sapphire Fibres Limited seeks majority stake in Rafhan Maize

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan govt takes step towards agri sector reforms

Pakistan’s REER index clocks in at 99.42 in April 2025

Budget 2025-26: KCCI urges govt to expand tax net, targets 4.6mn unregistered entities

Federal Budget: Aurangzeb holds virtual consultations with IMF

Minister informs NA: Reko Diq project to generate over $75bn in free cash flows

Opposition in NA blocks govt’s Income Tax bill

Read more stories