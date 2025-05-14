AIRLINK 155.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.4%)
BOP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.91%)
CPHL 83.00 Increased By ▲ 4.76 (6.08%)
FCCL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.2%)
FFL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
FLYNG 44.96 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (10.01%)
HUBC 139.51 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.58%)
HUMNL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.17%)
KEL 4.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 75.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
OGDC 214.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-1.9%)
PACE 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
PAEL 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PIAHCLA 16.05 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.45%)
PIBTL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
POWER 14.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.72%)
PPL 168.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PRL 30.06 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.73%)
PTC 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.59%)
SEARL 84.70 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.58%)
SSGC 34.90 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.43%)
SYM 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.99%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
TPLP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.54%)
TRG 65.01 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.72%)
WAVESAPP 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
YOUW 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
BR100 12,721 Increased By 77.4 (0.61%)
BR30 37,436 Increased By 143.5 (0.38%)
KSE100 118,846 Increased By 270.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 36,429 Increased By 127.3 (0.35%)
May 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, New Zealand dollars maintain strong gains as global economy outlook brightens

Reuters Published 14 May, 2025 11:43am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars basked in the glow of robust overnight gains on Wednesday, as the US and China de-escalated tariff tensions, brightening the outlook for the global economy and sparking a rebound in commodity prices.

A pullback in the US dollar also worked in their favour.

The Aussie inched up 0.1% to $0.6480, after jumping 1.6% overnight to move back above its 200-day moving average of $0.6454.

That put it within a whisker of a five-month top of $0.6514 hit last week.

The kiwi was also 0.1% higher at $0.5942, having rallied 1.3% overnight to be also back above its 200-day moving average of $0.5882.

It is, however, still some distance away from a six-month peak of $0.6029.

The outlook for the global economy has improved after the US and China agreed on Monday to temporarily slash their sky-high tariffs on each other, greatly lessening the risk of a recession and adding to the case for the Federal Reserve to hold on interest rate cuts for longer.

Futures continued to scale back expectations for US policy easing, with just two quarter-point rate cuts priced in this year. Commodity prices bounced, with iron ore hitting the highest in over two weeks and copper climbing to six-week highs.

Australia, New Zealand dollars gain on crosses as US, China reach tariff truce

“US recession risks have eased but we expect stagflation will still only let the Federal Reserve make one 25bps rate cut in 2025,” said Mansoor Mohi-uddin, chief economist at Bank of Singapore.

“The USD has rallied sharply… But the greenback’s long-term outlook remains bearish as global investors turn cautious after the Trump administration’s economic, foreign policy and trade shocks.”

Data showed Australian wages rose at a faster-than-expected clip of 0.9% in the first quarter, although the gain was driven by government pay rises for care workers, suggesting the labour market should not be a bar to more policy easing.

Swaps have fully priced in a rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia next week, and a total easing of 80 basis points has been priced in by the end of the year.

“Much of the strength in wages in Q1 has been driven by policy changes and will be temporary,” said Sean Langcake, head of macroeconomic forecasting for Oxford Economics Australia.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Australia, New Zealand dollars maintain strong gains as global economy outlook brightens

IMF talks begin today

Positivity persists at bourse, KSE-100 hovers near 119,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Trump hopes Pakistan, India will uphold ceasefire

Pakistan hands over Border Security Force soldier back to India

Turkiye to continue be on Pakistan’s side in good, bad times, says Erdogan

MSCI adds 3 Pakistani cos to Frontier Market Index, 4 to FM Small Cap Index

DGPC provisionally awards 10 onshore exploration blocks to MariEnergies

Startup Neem enters insurance sector with EFU Life partnership

Oil dips as traders watch for jump in US crude stockpiles

Read more stories