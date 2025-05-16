AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
Opposition in NA blocks govt’s Income Tax bill

Naveed Butt Published 16 May, 2025 03:06am

ISLAMABAD: The opposition in the National Assembly blocked the government’s “The Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2024” just a moment near the passage by pointing out the lack of quorum in the house. As Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb moved a motion to table the bill to amend the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 in the house for passage, the opposition members loudly raised the voice voting for “No” to defeat the motion as compare to the voice voting for “Yes”.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Ghulam Mustafa Shah who was presiding the house once again repeat for voice voting. In the voice voting, the opposition defeated the motion, now the Deputy Speaker asked for head counting of the members of the house in favour and of those against the motion.

After the counting was done, there were 67 government members in the favour of the motion and 32 were against it. The motion was passed with a majority.

Tax law: NA body says govt has bypassed Parliament

After it, the Deputy Speaker took up the bill for clause by clause reading. There were only three clauses of the bill. The house passed the three clauses of the bill and now the finance minister stood for presenting the bill for passage but the opposition members sought floor of the house to speak on the bill. The deputy speaker gave the floor to Malik Amir Dogar of PTI to speak on the bill.

Dogar said that the committee had agreed to focus the session on discussions about India-Pakistan tensions and national security, not legislation.

Dogar opposed the bill and pointed out the quorum in the House.

The Deputy Speaker asked for a count; the quorum of the house was not complete after the counting was done. The deputy speaker suspended the house till the completion of the quorum. After 15 minutes, the house met again but the speaker adjourned the house due to a lack of quorum.

