AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.51%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.51%)
CPHL 83.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.78%)
FCCL 48.54 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.42%)
FFL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
FLYNG 49.46 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (10.01%)
HUBC 141.41 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.49%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.49%)
MLCF 76.36 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.39%)
OGDC 213.73 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.5%)
PACE 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.5%)
PAEL 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.8%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.9%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.27%)
POWER 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
PPL 173.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.97%)
PRL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (8.61%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
SSGC 36.98 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.52%)
SYM 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.09%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.85%)
TPLP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
TRG 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.53%)
WAVESAPP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.35%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
YOUW 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.22%)
BR100 12,888 Increased By 217.2 (1.71%)
BR30 38,116 Increased By 748.7 (2%)
KSE100 119,962 Increased By 1425.4 (1.2%)
KSE30 36,773 Increased By 479.3 (1.32%)
May 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-16

No deal made by IK, clarifies PTI chief

Recorder Report Published 16 May, 2025 03:06am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan while emphasising the need for dialogue to address political matters, clarified that no deal has been made by the founder of PTI, Imran Khan.

Speaking to the media outside parliament her on Thursday, Barrister Gohar reaffirmed his party’s stance on seeking reconciliation through political means rather than confrontation.

He said that Imran Khan’s family is fully aware of the situation. His sons have also clearly stated that no deal has been made. “I completely deny reports that the PTI founder has entered into any deal,” he said, stressing that political negotiation is the only acceptable path forward.

He added that his sons Qasim and Sulaiman are in contact with their father.

Gohar said the only solution to political issues lies in dialogue, and that all stakeholders must seriously consider moving in that direction.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI Imran Khan Gohar Ali Khan

Comments

200 characters

No deal made by IK, clarifies PTI chief

Federal Budget: Aurangzeb holds virtual consultations with IMF

Minister informs NA: Reko Diq project to generate over $75bn in free cash flows

Opposition in NA blocks govt’s Income Tax bill

FBR may allow import of 5-year-old used vehicles

Senate body approves Off-the-Grid (CPPs) Levy Bill, 2025

Textile sector may return to costlier CPPs: PD’s PPP projections to Nepra draw sharp criticism

SECP implements major enhancements to EMR

Judges transfer case: Withdrawal of IHCBA petition questioned

Pakistan urges probe into N-black market in India

Aurangzeb assures NA: M-6 Motorway to be included in FY26 PSDP

Read more stories