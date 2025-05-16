No deal made by IK, clarifies PTI chief

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan while emphasising the need for dialogue to address political matters, clarified that no deal has been made by the founder of PTI, Imran Khan.

Speaking to the media outside parliament her on Thursday, Barrister Gohar reaffirmed his party’s stance on seeking reconciliation through political means rather than confrontation.

He said that Imran Khan’s family is fully aware of the situation. His sons have also clearly stated that no deal has been made. “I completely deny reports that the PTI founder has entered into any deal,” he said, stressing that political negotiation is the only acceptable path forward.

He added that his sons Qasim and Sulaiman are in contact with their father.

Gohar said the only solution to political issues lies in dialogue, and that all stakeholders must seriously consider moving in that direction.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025