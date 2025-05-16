AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-16

CM launches scheme to give 1,000 free tractors, cash grant to farmers

Recorder Report Published 16 May, 2025 03:06am

LAHORE: For the first time in Punjab’s history, 1000 free tractors along with cash grant scheme worth Rs 5,000 per acre has been launched for the wheat farmers.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched the said scheme by giving tractors and cash grant to the wheat farmers in a ceremony held at Rice Institute Kala Shah Kaku. She handed over the key of the first tractor to Muhammad Akmal. She presented the key and model of the tractor to a female farmer Tahira Nasreen. A female farmer presented a shawl to the chief minister.

The chief minister gave a cash grant worth Rs 50,000 to a wheat farmer Haroon Bhatti, Rs 40,000 to Muhammad Akram, Rs 35,000 to Ghulam Sabir and Rs 30,000 to Muhammad Nawaz. She inspected 75 tractors and other agricultural equipment worth Rs 300 million gifted by China. She was given a briefing about latest tractors and agricultural equipment. She inspected 12 new and latest Chinese tractors.

The CM reviewed Rotavator, Rotary Tiller Fertilizer Seeder, Corn Harvester, Cultivator and Tree Trimmer. She inspected Crawler Type Wet Rice Combine Harvester, Corn Harvester, Hoses Sprinkler and Photovoltaic Water Pumping System. The Chief Minister was informed about eco-friendly advanced technology for rice. Provincial Minister for Agriculture Ashiq Hussain Kirmani apprised in detail about the Wheat Support Programme across Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Farmers Maryam Nawaz Sharif free tractors

