KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 15, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 119,961.91 High: 119,990.3 Low: 118,871.13 Net Change: 1,425.38 Volume (000): 310,689 Value (000): 28,408,223 Makt Cap (000) 3,587,571,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,288.12 NET CH (+) 60.68 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,292.18 NET CH (+) 150.73 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 34,704.30 NET CH (+) 504.98 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,811.64 NET CH (+) 290.65 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,900.02 NET CH (+) 129.34 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,980.44 NET CH (+) 75.78 ------------------------------------ As on: 15-MAY-2025 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025