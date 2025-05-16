Markets Print 2025-05-16
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 15, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 119,961.91
High: 119,990.3
Low: 118,871.13
Net Change: 1,425.38
Volume (000): 310,689
Value (000): 28,408,223
Makt Cap (000) 3,587,571,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,288.12
NET CH (+) 60.68
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,292.18
NET CH (+) 150.73
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 34,704.30
NET CH (+) 504.98
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,811.64
NET CH (+) 290.65
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,900.02
NET CH (+) 129.34
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,980.44
NET CH (+) 75.78
------------------------------------
As on: 15-MAY-2025
====================================
