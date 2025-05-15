Saudi Arabia issues tender to buy 655,000 metric tons of wheat

Saudi Arabia has issued a tender to buy 655,000 metric tons of wheat for the August to October 2025 shipment period, the General Food Security Authority (GFSA) said on Thursday.

The deadline for submissions of price offers is Friday, May 16, and the results are expected on Monday, May 19, European traders said.

Some 11 consignments of 12.5% protein wheat are sought to be sourced from optional origins, according to a tender the agency sent traders.

The shipments will be distributed to different ports, with 240,000 tons to Jeddah for arrival between August 15 and October 15.

Saudi Arabia’s PIF strikes multi-billion investment deals with US asset managers

About 240,000 tons was for shipment to Yanbu also for arrival between August 15 and October 15, 120,000 tons to Dammam for arrival between August 15 and September 30 and another 55,000 tons to Jizan for arrival in the first half of October, traders said.