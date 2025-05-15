AIRLINK 159.55 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (2.96%)
Gold price per tola falls Rs6,700 in Pakistan

Published 15 May, 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan continued to fall in line with their decrease in the international market. In the local market on Thursday, gold price per tola reached Rs335,200 after it shed Rs6,700 during the day.

As per the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA),10-gram gold was sold at Rs287,379, after it decreased Rs5,745.

On Wednesday, gold price per tola reached Rs341,900 after it shed Rs2,300 during the day.

The international rate of gold also decreased on Thursday. The rate was at $3,168 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decline of $67, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola also decreased by Rs105 to settle at Rs3,377.

