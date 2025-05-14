AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
CPHL 82.91 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.97%)
FCCL 47.86 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
FLYNG 44.96 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (10.01%)
HUBC 137.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
KOSM 5.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 75.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.8%)
OGDC 212.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-2.74%)
PACE 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
PAEL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.83%)
PIAHCLA 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (10%)
PIBTL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
POWER 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PPL 169.91 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.12%)
PRL 31.14 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.38%)
PTC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
SEARL 83.77 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.45%)
SSGC 36.07 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (10%)
SYM 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.71%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.15%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.94%)
TRG 66.20 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (4.6%)
WAVESAPP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
BR100 12,671 Increased By 27.1 (0.21%)
BR30 37,367 Increased By 74.5 (0.2%)
KSE100 118,537 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,294 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
May 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,300 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published May 14, 2025 Updated May 14, 2025 05:09pm

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Wednesday in line with their fall in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs341,900 after it shed Rs2,300 during the day.

As per the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA),10-gram gold was sold at Rs293,124, after it decreased Rs1,972.

On Tuesday, gold price per tola reached Rs344,200 after it gained Rs3,700 during the day.

The international rate of gold also decreased on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,235 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decline of $23 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained stable at Rs3,482.

Internationally, gold prices fell on Wednesday as de-escalation in US.-China trade tensions weakened safe-haven demand, while markets eyed another set of inflation data to assess the Federal Reserve’s policy path.

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $3,234.32 an ounce as of 0231 GMT. US gold futures eased 0.3% to $3,237.00.

“Positive developments in US trade policy (are) diminishing the appeal of gold in the short-term,” Capital.com’s financial market analyst Kyle Rodda said.

“I think that if we see continued progress in trade negotiations and deals being done between the US and its trading partners, gold can pull back further. $3,200 is a pretty critical level of support.”

The US will cut the “de minimis” tariff for low-value shipments from China to 30%, per a White House executive order and industry experts, further de-escalating a potentially damaging trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market US gold gold price gold rates bullion commodity prices Gold trade gold rate gold markets US gold prices US gold rates Global Gold prices gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola US gold price Asia Gold price gold jewellery gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity Global gold price local gold prices gold reserves Gold prices today gold rates today Pakistan gold prices Gold Prices in Pakistan Today record high gold rates prices of gold gold jewelry export

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s economy pulled off ‘macroeconomic miracle’ in past two years: Barron’s

KSE-100 closes flat as late-session selling erases intra-day gains

MSCI adds 3 Pakistani cos to Frontier Market Index, 4 to FM Small Cap Index

Rupee weakens further against US dollar

Trump meets Syrian president, says he is looking into normalising ties

Heatwave to grip country from May 15: PMD

Two more soldiers succumb to injuries from Indian strikes, says ISPR

Pakistan, Japan sign $3.5mn agreement for installation of smart water meters

PCB issues ticketing details for rescheduled PSL X matches

Read more stories