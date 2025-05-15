AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.51%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.51%)
CPHL 83.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.78%)
FCCL 48.54 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.42%)
FFL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
FLYNG 49.46 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (10.01%)
HUBC 141.41 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.49%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.49%)
MLCF 76.36 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.39%)
OGDC 213.73 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.5%)
PACE 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.5%)
PAEL 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.8%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.9%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.27%)
POWER 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
PPL 173.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.97%)
PRL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (8.61%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
SSGC 36.98 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.52%)
SYM 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.09%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.85%)
TPLP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
TRG 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.53%)
WAVESAPP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.35%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
YOUW 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.22%)
BR100 12,888 Increased By 217.2 (1.71%)
BR30 38,116 Increased By 748.7 (2%)
KSE100 119,962 Increased By 1425.4 (1.2%)
KSE30 36,773 Increased By 479.3 (1.32%)
May 15, 2025
Markets

KSE-100 Index gains over 1% to close all-time high

  • Benchmark index settles at 119,962 for first time in history
BR Web Desk Published May 15, 2025 Updated May 15, 2025 04:49pm

Buying rally continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday, with its benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 1% to close all-time high of 119,962 level.

The KSE-100 witnessed a positive momentum throughout the session, hitting an intra-day high of 119,990.30.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 119,961.91, a gain of 1425.39 points or 1.2% as compared to the previous day close.

Earlier, across-the-board buying momentum was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks including NRL, HUBCO, PSO, SNGPL, MARI, OGDC, PPL, HBL, NBP and UBL traded in the green.

In a key development, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday said that it received the second tranche of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) 760 million, equivalent to $1.02 billion, from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

It added that the amount will be reflected in SBP’s foreign exchange reserves for the week ending May 16th, 2025.

Moreover, the Power Division is all set to brief the IMF virtually on circular debt development, annual rebasing outlook, power sector subsidy size and composition and carbon levy legislation on May 15-16, 2025.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government has made a series of new commitments to the IMF focused on reforming Pakistan’s energy sector — including both power and gas.

On Wednesday, the PSX experienced a volatile trading day, driven by strategic profit-taking. The benchmark KSE-100 Index lost 39.36 points, or 0.03%, to close at 118,536 points

Internationally, stocks struggled for direction on Thursday while the dollar stumbled as the euphoria from market tailwinds earlier in the week fizzled out, with traders looking to US data later in the day for further catalysts.

US Treasury yields were elevated and the benchmark 10-year yield rose to a one-month top, in part due to worries over President Donald Trump’s budget package that would add trillions of dollars to the US debt.

Investors were greeted with a plethora of good news earlier this week from a US-China trade-war truce to a raft of headline-grabbing investment deals from the Middle East during Trump’s Gulf tour, in moves that breathed new life into battered global stocks.

But most of the optimism died down by Thursday, leaving MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan little changed and Wall Street futures slightly lower after notching marginal gains during the overnight cash session.

