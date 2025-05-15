AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
Pakistan

PM tells UAE president: IWT not negotiable

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 15 May, 2025 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday stated that Pakistan will not tolerate any violation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), amid growing tensions with neighbouring India.

In a telephone conversation with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, he reiterated Pakistan’s position that the treaty, which governs the shared use of crucial river waters, is non-negotiable.

The call follows a period of heightened diplomatic strain between the nuclear-armed India and Pakistan.

PM Sharif expressed appreciation for the UAE’s diplomatic efforts during the recent crisis, describing the Gulf state as a long-standing partner of Pakistan. “The UAE has always stood by Pakistan through thick and thin,” Sharif said, while reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to peace and the 2003 ceasefire understanding with India. He warned; however, that Pakistan would defend its sovereignty if challenged.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations, with PM Sharif highlighting growing cooperation in trade and investment. He expressed hope that the relationship with the UAE would evolve into a more robust economic partnership.

President Al Nahyan welcomed the easing of tensions and commended Pakistan’s role in promoting regional stability.

Earlier in the day, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who conveyed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan for their support during the recent regional tensions.

PM Sharif acknowledged the role of Pakistan’s armed forces and described the country’s response as a “historic victory,” while maintaining that Pakistan remains committed to peace.

He noted increasing bilateral engagement with Azerbaijan, citing his visit to Baku in February and President Aliyev’s trip to Islamabad in July as key milestones in the deepening relationship.

The Azerbaijani ambassador reaffirmed his country’s intention to expand cooperation with Pakistan in areas including defence and trade.

While efforts to de-escalate continue, Sharif’s message was clear: Pakistan values the support of its allies, but will firmly uphold its national interests.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025



