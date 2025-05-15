AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
Pakistan

Govt School Skardu: Nestlé Pakistan inaugurates N4HK room

Recorder Report Published May 15, 2025 Updated May 15, 2025 06:51am

LAHORE: Nestlé Pakistan inaugurated the Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) room at the Government Model Boys High School Hussainabad, Skardu, making it the fifth N4HK room in Gilgit-Baltistan, to foster and promote nutrition awareness in the region.

The N4HK program is part of Nestlé’s global nutritional awareness initiative to ensure that children understand the value of nutrition as they grow older. To date, over 500 teachers have been trained in Hunza, Gilgit, Nagar, Skardu, Shigar, and Kharmang, with the goal of positively impacting more than 20,000 children through the N4HK program in the region, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

Inaugurating the room, Governor Gilgit Baltistan, Syed Mehdi Shah said, “Nestlé’s N4HK program has been instrumental in creating awareness about nutrition in our schools and communities and we are delighted at its expansion in GB for the welfare of our communities.” He also reaffirmed the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan’s commitment to further supporting and expanding the nutrition awareness program across the region.

Talking on the occasion, Jason Avanceña, CEO, Nestlé Pakistan said, “The N4HK program outreach across Pakistan is an endorsement of Nestlé’s endeavour to promote healthy nutrition in the country and we are pleased to strengthen our partnership with the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan. So far, the N4HK program has reached out to 400,000 kids, trained more than 2600 teachers and has developed 20 N4HK Rooms with 11 partners from private and public sector across Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025



