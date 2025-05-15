AIRLINK 155.60 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.41%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-15

CM says will launch metro bus, green bus transport services in Faisalabad

Recorder Report Published May 15, 2025 Updated May 15, 2025 07:25am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif made important and big announcements while addressing the Laptop and Honhaar Scholarship Phase-II ceremony at GC University Faisalabad. She announced to start Metro bus service in Faisalabad from next year. She also announced to launch green electric buses in Faisalabad.

She announced to introduce Faisalabad Development Plan on the identical model of Lahore. She announced to make the villages of Faisalabad division as model villages on the uniform development pattern of cities.

The Chief Minister while addressing the ceremony said, “We want to make Pakistan the biggest power and strength across the globe. Everyone’s intention was honest, Pakistan got a historic victory. If the people were not divided and the leadership was not united, we could not have achieved such a historic victory against the enemy. The historic victory made the entire nation united. We thank Allah Almighty on giving us success against the enemy. Today, myself and the whole nation take pride in the bravery of our officers and soldiers of the armed forces who defeated the enemy on every front.”

She highlighted, “Our security forces bravely fought the war against the enemy and the entire nation stood behind them in every respect. We not only won the war but also ensured a bright future for the entire nation. I repeatedly told the children about those who tried to create disunity among ourselves. I have been telling the children time and again that they should not listen to those who try to spread hatred and division in our ranks. Every youth’s step should be taken for the integrity, solidarity of our country and the nation.”

She maintained, “All institutions belong to Pakistan and we should not fall prey to blind hatred. The future and destiny of our country is in the hands of our talented students. The sanctity of security forces uniform was disgraced, today these same soldiers are fighting daringly for our safety and security on the borders.” She said, “Seeing the passion of the children gives me immense happiness, comfort and satisfaction. There can be no greater moment of rejoice than winning a decisive war. I urge the students not to become victim of anyone’s lust for power and the youth of Pakistan out-rightly rejected the politics of hatred.”

The Chief Minister said, “Whenever difficult times arrive, the brave sons of the nation stand tall. Those who created doubts about the future of our country had to feel ashamed of their misconduct. Giving laptops and scholarships to the students is not a favour to them but their right. I am the trustee of the sacred trusts of the people, everything belongs to our talented male and female students. Sticks and weapons in the hands of children look inappropriate as they should instead hold laptops in their hands.”

She added, “While inspecting the projects, I frequently check the prices of vegetables. I thank to Allah Almighty that the prices of edibles are coming down. I want to give maximum number of laptops and scholarships to the talented students. Our children are capable, intelligent, hardworking and are our bright future. I congratulate the students who received laptops and scholarships along-with their parents and families.”

