PM Shehbaz thanks UAE President for crisis mediation, vows to defend sovereignty

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation this evening with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, lauding the UAE’s role in easing India-Pakistan tensions while reaffirming Islamabad’s red lines on water rights and territorial integrity, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

During their warm and cordial conversation, the Prime Minister conveyed profound gratitude for UAE’s diplomatic efforts and constructive role to defuse the recent crisis in South Asia.

He added the UAE had always stood by Pakistan, through thick and thin.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan desired peace in South Asia, and in this spirit, had agreed to the ceasefire understanding with India.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to uphold the understanding, as well as its iron resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

He also made it clear that Pakistan would never permit the sanctity of the Indus Waters Treaty to be challenged.

The Prime Minister affirmed the warm, close and brotherly ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

He recalled with great satisfaction that during the last one year, bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries was progressing well, especially in the areas of economy and investment.

He renewed his strong resolve to transform the existing Pakistan-U.A.E. ties into a mutually beneficial economic partnership.

The UAE President welcomed the ceasefire understanding, while appreciating Pakistan’s efforts for peace.

He said the UAE supported maintenance of peace and stability in South Asia.