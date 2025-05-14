AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
CPHL 82.91 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.97%)
FCCL 47.86 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
FLYNG 44.96 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (10.01%)
HUBC 137.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
KOSM 5.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 75.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.8%)
OGDC 212.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-2.74%)
PACE 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
PAEL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.83%)
PIAHCLA 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (10%)
PIBTL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
POWER 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PPL 169.91 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.12%)
PRL 31.14 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.38%)
PTC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
SEARL 83.77 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.45%)
SSGC 36.07 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (10%)
SYM 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.71%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.15%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.94%)
TRG 66.20 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (4.6%)
WAVESAPP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
BR100 12,671 Increased By 27.1 (0.21%)
BR30 37,367 Increased By 74.5 (0.2%)
KSE100 118,537 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,294 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
May 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi Arabia’s PIF strikes multi-billion investment deals with US asset managers

Reuters Published 14 May, 2025 07:40pm

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund on Wednesday announced it has struck multi-billion deals with U.S.-based asset management giants Franklin Templeton and Neuberger Berman.

The partnerships underscore a deepening alignment between Western financial giants and Gulf sovereign wealth funds, as both seek to capitalize on trillion-dollar opportunities in emerging technologies, finance, and cross-border capital flows.

Franklin Templeton said it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) to partner in investing up to $5 billion to further develop Saudi Arabia’s financial markets.

Neuberger Berman has also agreed to a similar deal to invest up to $6 billion in the kingdom, and to launch a Riyadh-based multi-asset investment management platform.

Saudi Arabia’s PIF, one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds with over $900 billion in assets, sits at the heart of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s economic transformation agenda.

Saudi Arabia launches company to develop artificial intelligence under PIF

The announcement comes during U.S. President Donald Trump’s four-day tour of the Gulf, which has featured elaborate ceremonies and a wave of business agreements, including Saudi Arabia’s $600 billion investment pledge in the United States and $142 billion in arms deals.

Saudi Arabia is in a race to secure more outside money to keep ambitious plans to diversify its economy on track. The country set itself a lofty target to attract $100 billion in annual foreign direct investment by the turn of the decade.

Riyadh has taken steps to try to encourage foreign firms to invest more in the country. The government in 2021, for example, said companies seeking to secure state contracts must set up their regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia.

PIF has been increasing its focus on domestic investment as part of its commitment to the country’s economic transformation plans.

Separately, infrastructure investment manager I Squared Capital said on Wednesday it has signed a MoU with PIF to establish a dedicated infrastructure investment strategy focused on the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia MENA Saudi Arabia GDP Saudi Arabia Economy Public Investment Fund

Comments

200 characters

Saudi Arabia’s PIF strikes multi-billion investment deals with US asset managers

Pakistan’s economy pulled off ‘macroeconomic miracle’ in past two years: Barron’s

KSE-100 closes flat as late-session selling erases intra-day gains

MSCI adds 3 Pakistani cos to Frontier Market Index, 4 to FM Small Cap Index

Rupee weakens further against US dollar

Azerbaijani envoy reaffirms support for Pakistan in meeting with PM Shehbaz

PM Shehbaz, FM Dar, military chiefs honour troops in Pasrur: ISPR

Trump meets Syrian president, says he is looking into normalising ties

Heatwave to grip country from May 15: PMD

Two more soldiers succumb to injuries from Indian strikes, says ISPR

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Read more stories