Broad gains lift Sri Lanka shares in first session of truncated week

  • CSE All-Share index, on the first trading day of the week, settled up 1.35% at 16131.24
Reuters Published 14 May, 2025 06:39pm
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, aided by broad-based gains, with the exception of healthcare stocks.

The CSE All-Share index, on the first trading day of the week, settled up 1.35% at 16131.24. Stock markets were closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Nation Lanka Finance and Raigam Wayamba Salterns were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All-Share, rising 100% and ~19%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 123.5 million shares from 97.2 million in the previous session.

Sri Lanka stock market closed

The equity market’s turnover rose to 3.36 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($11.3 million) from 1.55 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 781.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.61 billion rupees, the data showed.

