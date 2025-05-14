Broad gains lift Sri Lanka shares in first session of truncated week

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, aided by broad-based gains, with the exception of healthcare stocks.

The CSE All-Share index, on the first trading day of the week, settled up 1.35% at 16131.24. Stock markets were closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Nation Lanka Finance and Raigam Wayamba Salterns were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All-Share, rising 100% and ~19%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 123.5 million shares from 97.2 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 3.36 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($11.3 million) from 1.55 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 781.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.61 billion rupees, the data showed.