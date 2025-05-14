AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
Two more soldiers succumb to injuries from Indian strikes, says ISPR

BR Web Desk Published May 14, 2025 Updated May 14, 2025 05:31pm

Two Pakistani soldiers injured during cross-border strikes earlier this month have succumbed to their injuries, bringing the total number of armed forces personnel killed in the hostilities to 13, the military’s media affairs wing said Wednesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the soldiers had been under treatment after sustaining injuries during Indian strikes carried out on the night of May 6 and 7.

“While defending the motherland with exemplary courage and unwavering resolve, two more valiant sons of the soil embraced shahadat today,” the ISPR stated.

The fallen personnel were identified as Shaheed Havaldar Muhammad Naveed of the Pakistan Army and Shaheed Senior Technician Muhammad Ayaz of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

At least 40 civilians, 11 soldiers martyred due to India’s unprovoked attacks: ISPR

According to the ISPR, a total of 78 personnel were also injured in the line of duty during the hostilities.

“Their noble sacrifice stands as a timeless testament to their courage, devotion to duty, and unshakeable patriotism,” the statement read, adding that the armed forces, along with the nation, pay tribute to the martyrs and express condolences to their families.

Prayers were also offered for the swift and complete recovery of those injured.

The casualties occurred during a period of heightened tensions between Pakistan and India earlier this month, which saw several military exchanges across the Line of Control (LoC).

In response to what Islamabad described as continued Indian aggression, Pakistan launched “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos,” targeting multiple Indian military positions. Officials described the retaliatory strikes as “precise and proportionate.”

The Indian strikes, carried out in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, were said to target alleged “terrorist hideouts.” Pakistan, however, maintains that its sovereignty was violated.

Hostilities between the two countries concluded on May 10 following a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States after nearly 87 hours of military escalation.

