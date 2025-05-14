AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
CPHL 82.91 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.97%)
FCCL 47.86 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
FLYNG 44.96 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (10.01%)
HUBC 137.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
KOSM 5.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 75.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.8%)
OGDC 212.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-2.74%)
PACE 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
PAEL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.83%)
PIAHCLA 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (10%)
PIBTL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
POWER 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PPL 169.91 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.12%)
PRL 31.14 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.38%)
PTC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
SEARL 83.77 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.45%)
SSGC 36.07 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (10%)
SYM 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.71%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.15%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.94%)
TRG 66.20 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (4.6%)
WAVESAPP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
BR100 12,671 Increased By 27.1 (0.21%)
BR30 37,367 Increased By 74.5 (0.2%)
KSE100 118,537 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,294 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
May 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump says he’s still open to attending talks on Ukraine, unsure about Putin

Reuters Published 14 May, 2025 04:58pm

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he was still considering whether to attend talks on the war in Ukraine planned for Thursday in Turkey but he does not know whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will go.

“He’d like me to be there, and that’s a possibility. … I don’t know that he would be there if I’m not there. We’re going to find out,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Qatar.

He has said he may visit Turkey for the talks as part of his trip to the Middle East this week. U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he was still considering whether to attend talks on the war in Ukraine planned for Thursday in Turkey but he does not know whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will go.

“He’d like me to be there, and that’s a possibility. … I don’t know that he would be there if I’m not there. We’re going to find out,” Trump said while traveling aboard Air Force One en route to Qatar.

Trump has said he may visit Turkey for the talks as part of his trip to the Middle East this week. He cited his next stop to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

“We have a very full situation. Now that doesn’t mean I wouldn’t do it to save a lot of lives and come back,” Trump said, according to a pool report from the Washington Post. Trump noted that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio would be at Thursday’s talks in Istanbul.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday said he would only attend if Putin was also there.

On Wednesday, the Kremlin said it would send a delegation to Istanbul but did not say who would be representing Moscow.

Donald Trump Ukraine Ukraine Russia conflict RUssia Ukraine war ukraine russia ceasefire

Comments

200 characters

Trump says he’s still open to attending talks on Ukraine, unsure about Putin

Pakistan’s economy pulled off ‘macroeconomic miracle’ in past two years: Barron’s

KSE-100 closes flat as late-session selling erases intra-day gains

MSCI adds 3 Pakistani cos to Frontier Market Index, 4 to FM Small Cap Index

Rupee weakens further against US dollar

Trump meets Syrian president, says he is looking into normalising ties

Heatwave to grip country from May 15: PMD

Two more soldiers succumb to injuries from Indian strikes, says ISPR

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Pakistan, Japan sign $3.5mn agreement for installation of smart water meters

PCB issues ticketing details for rescheduled PSL X matches

Read more stories