AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.98%)
FFL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.26%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.11%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.82%)
KOSM 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
MLCF 75.92 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (9%)
OGDC 218.66 Increased By ▲ 15.65 (7.71%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
PAEL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 15.28 (10%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (9.36%)
PTC 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.35%)
SEARL 82.57 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (10.01%)
SSGC 32.79 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.65%)
SYM 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
TRG 63.29 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.55%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.22%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 241 (1.94%)
BR30 37,293 Increased By 1733.2 (4.87%)
KSE100 118,576 Increased By 1278.2 (1.09%)
KSE30 36,302 Increased By 462.9 (1.29%)
Markets

Easing US-China trade tensions send gold lower as safe-haven demand weakens

Reuters Published 14 May, 2025 08:07am

Gold prices fell on Wednesday as de-escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions weakened safe-haven demand, while markets eyed another set of inflation data to assess the Federal Reserve’s policy path.

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $3,234.32 an ounce as of 0231 GMT. U.S. gold futures eased 0.3% to $3,237.00.

“Positive developments in US trade policy (are) diminishing the appeal of gold in the short-term,” Capital.com’s financial market analyst Kyle Rodda said.

“I think that if we see continued progress in trade negotiations and deals being done between the US and its trading partners, gold can pull back further. $3,200 is a pretty critical level of support.”

The U.S. will cut the “de minimis” tariff for low-value shipments from China to 30%, per a White House executive order and industry experts, further de-escalating a potentially damaging trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he does not see tariffs on Chinese imports returning to 145% after the 90-day pause, adding that he believes Washington and Beijing will have a deal.

Meanwhile, the United States Department of Labour said the consumer price index increased 0.2% in April, while economists polled by Reuters expected a 0.3% rise following the 0.1% decline in March.

Gold rebounds strongly after mammoth fall

Traders await the Producer Price Index data, due on Thursday, for cues about the Fed’s interest rate trajectory. The market is expecting 53 basis points of rate cuts this year, starting September.

Gold, traditionally viewed as a hedge against inflation, also tends to thrive in a low-interest rate environment.

On Tuesday, Trump reiterated his call for the Fed to lower rates, saying prices for gas, groceries and “practically everything else” are down.

Spot silver eased 0.8% to $32.63 an ounce, platinum was steady at $987.85 and palladium lost 0.7% to $950.18.

