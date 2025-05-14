AIRLINK 155.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.08%)
BOP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
CPHL 83.50 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (6.72%)
FCCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.99%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.45%)
FLYNG 44.96 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.24%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
KOSM 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.16%)
MLCF 75.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.07%)
OGDC 212.15 Decreased By ▼ -6.51 (-2.98%)
PACE 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
PAEL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.38%)
PIAHCLA 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (10%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWER 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
PPL 169.06 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.61%)
PRL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.53%)
PTC 20.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
SEARL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.37%)
SSGC 36.07 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (10%)
SYM 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.06%)
TELE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.43%)
TPLP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
TRG 66.11 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (4.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
BR100 12,683 Increased By 39.2 (0.31%)
BR30 37,336 Increased By 43.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 118,537 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,294 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
European shares flat as gains from US-China truce pause

Reuters Published 14 May, 2025 02:18pm

European shares opened flat on Wednesday as investors took a breather after gains seen earlier this week following the US-China trade truce, while key inflation data from Germany was also in focus.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index was unchanged at 545.31 points as of 07:10 a.m. GMT.

The benchmark had logged its fourth consecutive session of gains in the previous session on Tuesday.

The week began on a firm note after Beijing and Washington agreed to a 90-day pause on most of the tariffs imposed on each other in April, sparking optimism that a global recession from the trade war may be averted.

Meanwhile, data showed German inflation eased further to 2.2% in April, confirming preliminary figures, while Spain’s European Union-harmonised 12-month inflation rate fell to 2.2% in March from the period through February.

European stocks extend gains for fourth day, Bayer soars

Among individual stocks, luxury firm Burberry topped expectations as brand sentiment was improving.

Its shares were up 7.9%. German chemicals distributor Brenntag fell 3% after it reported a lower-than-expected quarterly core profit.

Vestas rose 1.2% after Berenberg raised the wind turbine maker to “buy” from “hold”.

European shares

