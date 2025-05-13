AIRLINK 155.90 Increased By ▲ 5.65 (3.76%)
BOP 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.35%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 47.70 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.35%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.53%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 139.45 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.8%)
HUMNL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.73%)
KOSM 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
MLCF 76.35 Increased By ▲ 6.70 (9.62%)
OGDC 218.25 Increased By ▲ 15.24 (7.51%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
PAEL 45.22 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.22%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.14%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 15.28 (10%)
PRL 29.35 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (8.62%)
PTC 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.58%)
SEARL 82.57 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (10.01%)
SSGC 32.48 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (6.63%)
SYM 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.94%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.59%)
TPLP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.75%)
TRG 62.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.13%)
WAVESAPP 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.68%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.55%)
YOUW 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.49%)
BR100 12,662 Increased By 259.1 (2.09%)
BR30 37,354 Increased By 1794.7 (5.05%)
KSE100 118,740 Increased By 1442.4 (1.23%)
KSE30 36,377 Increased By 537.7 (1.5%)
May 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks extend gains for fourth day, Bayer soars

Reuters Published 13 May, 2025 01:03pm

European stocks edged higher on Tuesday, as positive corporate updates helped keep markets at a six-week high, a day after the United States and China announced a truce in their trade spat.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% by 0732 GMT, rising for a fourth straight session.

Global stocks surged on Monday after Beijing and Washington agreed to a 90-day pause on some of the hefty tariffs imposed earlier in April.

Among single stocks, Bayer jumped 10.8% after it posted a slower decline in first-quarter adjusted earnings than the market had feared as strong prescription numbers for new drugs offset a drop in its soy and cotton seed business.

European shares close higher after Sino-US tariff deal

Shares of renewable energy firms Vestas and Orsted and Portugal’s largest utility EDP soared, with traders pointing to better-than-expected US proposals for the reconciliation bill.

Germany’s largest reinsurers, Munich Re and Hannover Re, dropped 3.9% and 3.4%, respectively, after they reported sharp declines in first-quarter profit after a combined 1.7 billion euros ($1.89 billion) in claims relating to the Los Angeles wildfires this year.

European stocks

Comments

200 characters

European stocks extend gains for fourth day, Bayer soars

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Aurangzeb says upcoming budget to be strategic, focused on long-term growth

PM Shehbaz directs swift action on pending tax cases to recover national wealth

Lucky Core Industries proposes 5-for-1 stock split to enhance investor accessibility

At least 40 civilians, 11 soldiers martyred due to India’s unprovoked attacks: ISPR

Trump starts Gulf visit seeking big economic deals

Mike Hesson appointed Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

Pakistan’s $60bn export target: Ministers told to craft business plans

Pakistan govt’s debt stock soars to Rs73.6trn by March-end

Trump executive order demands pharma industry price cuts

Read more stories