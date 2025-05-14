India blocks Turkish broadcaster TRT World’s X account

India has blocked the official X account of Turkish broadcaster TRT World, ANI reported on Wednesday.

The development comes as the Indian authorities directed X (formerly Twitter) to block over 8,000 accounts—including those of international news outlets and prominent users.

In most cases, the Indian government has not specified which posts from an account have violated India’s local laws, the social media platform added.

“To comply with the orders, we will withhold the specified accounts in India alone. We have begun that process. However, we disagree with the Indian government’s demands. Blocking entire accounts is not only unnecessary, it amounts to censorship of existing and future content, and is contrary to the fundamental right of free speech,” X said in its announcement.

The order from India came during Pakistan’s retaliatory drone and missile attacks following New Delhi’s unprovoked attacks.