AIRLINK 127.27 Decreased By ▼ -13.48 (-9.58%)
BOP 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.45%)
CNERGY 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-13.07%)
CPHL 67.10 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-9.99%)
FCCL 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-6.98%)
FFL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-9.82%)
FLYNG 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-9.95%)
HUBC 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.28 (-6.51%)
HUMNL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.45%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-7.11%)
KOSM 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-19.1%)
MLCF 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -6.22 (-9.27%)
OGDC 179.39 Decreased By ▼ -17.24 (-8.77%)
PACE 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-12.69%)
PAEL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-8.86%)
PIAHCLA 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-10.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.01%)
POWER 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.59%)
PPL 131.91 Decreased By ▼ -13.37 (-9.2%)
PRL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-9.98%)
PTC 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-9.92%)
SEARL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-9.99%)
SSGC 29.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-10.01%)
SYM 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.99%)
TELE 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-12.36%)
TPLP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-11.76%)
TRG 53.13 Decreased By ▼ -5.86 (-9.93%)
WAVESAPP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-11.14%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.84%)
YOUW 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-7.76%)
BR100 10,801 Decreased By -878.5 (-7.52%)
BR30 30,667 Decreased By -2903.9 (-8.65%)
KSE100 103,527 Decreased By -6482.2 (-5.89%)
KSE30 31,478 Decreased By -2131.3 (-6.34%)
May 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

India orders X to block 8000+ accounts including international news outlets

BR Web Desk Published May 8, 2025

X (formerly Twitter) announced on Thursday that it had received orders from the Indian government to block over 8,000 accounts—including those of international news outlets and prominent users—but criticized the move as excessive censorship lacking transparency.

The orders include demands to block access in India to accounts belonging to international news organizations and prominent X users, it said.

In most cases, the Indian government has not specified which posts from an account have violated India’s local laws, the statement added.

For a significant number of accounts, we did not receive any evidence or justification to block the accounts, it added.

“To comply with the orders, we will withhold the specified accounts in India alone. We have begun that process. However, we disagree with the Indian government’s demands. Blocking entire accounts is not only unnecessary, it amounts to censorship of existing and future content, and is contrary to the fundamental right of free speech,” X said in its announcement.

“This is not an easy decision, however keeping the platform accessible in India is vital to Indians’ ability to access information.”

The forum added that we believe that making these executive orders public is essential for transparency – lack of disclosure discourages accountability and can contribute to arbitrary decision making.

“However, due to legal restrictions, we are unable to publish the executive orders at this time.”

X is exploring all possible legal avenues available to the company, the statement noted.

Indian government India blocks X

Comments

200 characters

India orders X to block 8000+ accounts including international news outlets

Pakistan makes large US soybean purchase as tensions with India rise

India to put forward position on Pakistan’s loans at next IMF board meet

IMF reaffirms support for Pakistan’s bailout, calls for deesclation with India

USA Cardinal Prevost elected Pope Leo XIV

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $118mn to $10.33bn

Pakistan confirms use of Chinese J-10C jets to repel Indian aggression

Punjab schools to remain closed till May 11 amid Indian aggression

West ignores Modi’s terror links for economic gains, says Pakistan’s Asif

Gold price per tola falls Rs4,200 in Pakistan

Pakistan rupee slips lower against US dollar

Read more stories