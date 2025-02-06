AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-06

Chawla Group officially brings Dongfeng EVs to Pakistan

Published 06 Feb, 2025

LAHORE: In a landmark move for Pakistan’s electric vehicle (EV) industry, Chawla Group, one of the country’s most reputable and diversified business groups, has secured exclusive dealership rights for Dongfeng, a global automotive leader, to bring world-class EVs to Pakistani roads through official and fully compliant legal channels.

This partnership is more than just a dealership agreement—it represents a long-term commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction. Chawla Group is setting a new standard in Pakistan’s EV industry by ensuring comprehensive after-sales service, warranties, and a seamless ownership experience for customers.

A Trusted Name, A Proven Track Record

With decades of experience across multiple industries, Chawla Group is known for its uncompromising commitment to excellence. Their reputation for transparency, customer-centric service, and strict quality control ensures that Pakistani EV buyers will have a premium ownership experience, backed by warranty protections and prompt complaint resolution mechanisms.

As part of this bold expansion into the green mobility sector, Chawla Group and Dongfeng have outlined a clear roadmap for introducing cutting-edge electric vehicles across Pakistan:

September 2024 – Exclusive dealership agreement signed

December 2024 – Nationwide dealer network strategy finalized

January 2025 – First test units arrive in Pakistan

January 2025 – Construction begins on Pakistan’s first Dongfeng showroom & service center in Gulberg, Lahore.

March 2025 – Official brand launch with a high-profile delegation from Dongfeng China.

A Customer-First Approach to EV Ownership

Unlike many new entrants into the EV space, Chawla Group and Dongfeng are committed to ensuring that Pakistani customers have access to:

• Authorized sales channels with full legal compliance

• Industry-leading after-sales service & dedicated support centers

• Manufacturer-backed warranties for peace of mind

• A responsive customer care system with quick complaint resolution

“This isn’t just about bringing a global EV brand to Pakistan—it’s about setting a new benchmark for reliability, customer satisfaction, and sustainable mobility,” said Ahmad Chawla. “We’re making EV ownership a hassle-free experience, supported by world-class after-sales service and a nationwide network of service centers.”

With its commitment to quality, legal compliance, and customer satisfaction, Chawla Group is pioneering a new era of EV adoption in Pakistan—ensuring that every Dongfeng vehicle sold comes with the trust, reliability, and service excellence that Pakistani customers deserve.

EV Electrical Vehicles global automotive Chawla Group

