Chawla Group officially brings Dongfeng EVs to Pakistan

LAHORE: In a landmark move for Pakistan’s electric vehicle (EV) industry, Chawla Group, one of the country’s most reputable and diversified business groups, has secured exclusive dealership rights for Dongfeng, a global automotive leader, to bring world-class EVs to Pakistani roads through official and fully compliant legal channels.

This partnership is more than just a dealership agreement—it represents a long-term commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction. Chawla Group is setting a new standard in Pakistan’s EV industry by ensuring comprehensive after-sales service, warranties, and a seamless ownership experience for customers.

A Trusted Name, A Proven Track Record

With decades of experience across multiple industries, Chawla Group is known for its uncompromising commitment to excellence. Their reputation for transparency, customer-centric service, and strict quality control ensures that Pakistani EV buyers will have a premium ownership experience, backed by warranty protections and prompt complaint resolution mechanisms.

As part of this bold expansion into the green mobility sector, Chawla Group and Dongfeng have outlined a clear roadmap for introducing cutting-edge electric vehicles across Pakistan:

September 2024 – Exclusive dealership agreement signed

December 2024 – Nationwide dealer network strategy finalized

January 2025 – First test units arrive in Pakistan

January 2025 – Construction begins on Pakistan’s first Dongfeng showroom & service center in Gulberg, Lahore.

March 2025 – Official brand launch with a high-profile delegation from Dongfeng China.

A Customer-First Approach to EV Ownership

Unlike many new entrants into the EV space, Chawla Group and Dongfeng are committed to ensuring that Pakistani customers have access to:

• Authorized sales channels with full legal compliance

• Industry-leading after-sales service & dedicated support centers

• Manufacturer-backed warranties for peace of mind

• A responsive customer care system with quick complaint resolution

“This isn’t just about bringing a global EV brand to Pakistan—it’s about setting a new benchmark for reliability, customer satisfaction, and sustainable mobility,” said Ahmad Chawla. “We’re making EV ownership a hassle-free experience, supported by world-class after-sales service and a nationwide network of service centers.”

With its commitment to quality, legal compliance, and customer satisfaction, Chawla Group is pioneering a new era of EV adoption in Pakistan—ensuring that every Dongfeng vehicle sold comes with the trust, reliability, and service excellence that Pakistani customers deserve.

