CBD Punjab introduces sustainable rainwater solution

LAHORE: The Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) has introduced a cutting-edge rainwater harvesting and storage system as part of its commitment to sustainable urban development and environmental preservation.

This initiative features a purpose-built rainwater harvesting lake, with a depth of 20 feet and a storage capacity of up to 5 million gallons enough to retain runoff from two heavy monsoon spells. The reservoir is designed not only to capture rainwater but also to contribute to groundwater recharge, ensuring a sustainable water supply for the future. The system’s efficiency was successfully demonstrated during a recent pre-monsoon rain. The rainwater was effectively channelled and stored in the CBD Punjab Lake, marking a key milestone in the authority’s environmental efforts.

“This initiative is not just about conserving water, it’s about rethinking urban development with sustainability at its core,” said Imran Amin, CEO CBD Punjab. “By efficiently capturing and reusing rainwater, we are taking a transformative step toward environmental stewardship and climate resilience.”

The CBD Punjab’s rainwater storage lake is part of its broader sustainability framework which focuses on eco-friendly infrastructure, water conservation, and climate-smart urban planning. By incorporating nature-based solutions, the CBD Punjab continues to set new benchmarks in responsible city-building. This landmark initiative reflects CBD Punjab’s vision of a greener, smarter, and more resilient urban landscape where innovation, conservation, and development coexist to benefit future generations.

