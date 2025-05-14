AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.98%)
FFL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.26%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.11%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.82%)
KOSM 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
MLCF 75.92 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (9%)
OGDC 218.66 Increased By ▲ 15.65 (7.71%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
PAEL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 15.28 (10%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (9.36%)
PTC 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.35%)
SEARL 82.57 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (10.01%)
SSGC 32.79 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.65%)
SYM 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
TRG 63.29 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.55%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.22%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 241 (1.94%)
BR30 37,293 Increased By 1733.2 (4.87%)
KSE100 118,576 Increased By 1278.2 (1.09%)
KSE30 36,302 Increased By 462.9 (1.29%)
May 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-14

CBD Punjab introduces sustainable rainwater solution

Zahid Baig Published May 14, 2025 Updated May 14, 2025 07:40am

LAHORE: The Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) has introduced a cutting-edge rainwater harvesting and storage system as part of its commitment to sustainable urban development and environmental preservation.

This initiative features a purpose-built rainwater harvesting lake, with a depth of 20 feet and a storage capacity of up to 5 million gallons enough to retain runoff from two heavy monsoon spells. The reservoir is designed not only to capture rainwater but also to contribute to groundwater recharge, ensuring a sustainable water supply for the future. The system’s efficiency was successfully demonstrated during a recent pre-monsoon rain. The rainwater was effectively channelled and stored in the CBD Punjab Lake, marking a key milestone in the authority’s environmental efforts.

“This initiative is not just about conserving water, it’s about rethinking urban development with sustainability at its core,” said Imran Amin, CEO CBD Punjab. “By efficiently capturing and reusing rainwater, we are taking a transformative step toward environmental stewardship and climate resilience.”

The CBD Punjab’s rainwater storage lake is part of its broader sustainability framework which focuses on eco-friendly infrastructure, water conservation, and climate-smart urban planning. By incorporating nature-based solutions, the CBD Punjab continues to set new benchmarks in responsible city-building. This landmark initiative reflects CBD Punjab’s vision of a greener, smarter, and more resilient urban landscape where innovation, conservation, and development coexist to benefit future generations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

CBD Punjab sustainable rainwater solution

Comments

200 characters

CBD Punjab introduces sustainable rainwater solution

Trump hopes Pakistan, India will uphold ceasefire

Only uplift-oriented projects be included in PSDP: minister

Amendments to net-metering rules: PD set to resubmit its proposal to ECC

Targeted power subsidies under BISP: Roadmap submitted to IMF and World Bank

Pakistan, Russia agree to establish new steel mills in Karachi

Tax evasion: PM orders action against individuals, sectors

March FCA: KE seeks Rs5.02 interim negative adjustment

SRO 760 suspended: Pakistan’s gem & jewellery exports come to a standstill

Section 4B of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: Spent more than collection for TDPs rehabilitation: AAG

SECP tells Senate panel: CSR compliance for listed cos a must

Read more stories