PIPFA inaugurates new office premises in Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Institute of Public Finance Accountants (PIPFA) proudly inaugurated its new office premises, situated on the 2nd Floor, State Life Building No. 2, City Railway Station, Wallace Road, off I.I. Chundrigar Road, near Habib Bank Plaza, Karachi.

This modern facility signifies a remarkable milestone in PIPFA’s journey of institutional advancement, underscoring its unwavering commitment to operational excellence, service innovation, and the professional development of its members and stakeholders.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of PIPFA President M. Ali Latif, Executive Director, esteemed business leaders, and senior staff. This pivotal moment marks not only a geographical expansion within Karachi but also reflects PIPFA’s resolute intent to fortify its national footprint and foster enduring relationships with the professional community.

“We are delighted to unveil this new office, which symbolizes our growth trajectory and our vision for the future,” remarked M. Ali Latif, President of PIPFA. “This modern space is more than just infrastructure—it is a catalyst for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and progress. We envision it becoming a vibrant hub that empowers our members, inspires our students, and enhances our service delivery.”

The new premises are thoughtfully equipped with contemporary workspaces, high-tech training and seminar rooms, examination labs, and collaborative zones—all aimed at fostering creativity, enhancing productivity, and supporting the evolving needs of public finance professionals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025