World Print 2025-05-14

Zelenskyy insists on face-to-face talks with Putin in Istanbul

AFP Published May 14, 2025 Updated May 14, 2025 06:46am

KYIV: Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Donald Trump to help secure a meeting with Vladimir Putin in Turkey on Thursday, accusing the Russian leader of not seriously wanting to negotiate an end to the war.

Zelenskyy told reporters in Kyiv on Tuesday that the West should respond with massive sanctions if Putin skips the meeting, emphasising that he would do “everything” he could to make it happen and secure a ceasefire.

The Kremlin has refused to say whether Putin will travel to Turkey, after he himself proposed Russia-Ukraine talks in a late-night address from the Kremlin at the weekend.

Any meeting between Russian and Ukrainian officials would be the first direct negotiations on the conflict since the early months of Moscow’s invasion in 2022.

Trump came to office in January promising a swift end to the three-year war but has become increasingly frustrated at both Moscow and Kyiv for what he sees as their failure to compromise and the ongoing bloodshed.

“I do not know the US president’s decision, but if he confirms his participation, I think it would give additional impetus for Putin to come,” Zelenskyy said at a press conference.

Trump on Monday urged both leaders to attend and said he was “thinking” about going to the talks.

Zelenskyy said Putin was not serious about peace.

“Putin does not want the war to end, does not want a ceasefire, does not want any negotiations,” Zelenskyy said, adding however that he “will do everything to ensure that this meeting takes place”.

He urged the United States to hit Russia with its “strongest” ever sanctions should Putin not turn up — saying a refusal would be “a clear signal that they do not want and are not going to end the war”.

Putin’s spokesman on Tuesday again refused to say who Moscow would send to the talks.

“The Russian side continues to prepare for the talks scheduled for Thursday.

