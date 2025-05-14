Pakistan Print 2025-05-14
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Tuesday (May 13, 2025) and the forecast for Wednesday (May 14, 2025)...
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 42-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 42-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 36-27 (°C) 01-00 (%) 37-27 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 41-27 (°C) 00-00 (%) 43-27 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 45-31 (°C) 00-00 (%) 47-31 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 42-28 (°C) 00-00 (%) 44-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 34-19 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 35-20 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar 39-24 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 41-24 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 34-14 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 36-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 36-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 37-18 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 44-32 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 45-32 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:09 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:46 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
