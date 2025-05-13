Sindh govt to provide ‘easy loans’ to small, medium businesses

The Sindh government would provide “easy loans” to small and medium businesses in the province and women to be given priority in providing loans, an official statement said on Tuesday.

In this regard, the provincial government has signed memoranda of understanding (MoU) with Bank Islami and Soneri Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh on Investment and Public Private Partnership Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said the agreements would provide loan facilities to small and medium businesses in Sindh on “easy terms”.

He added that priority would be given to women in providing loans, while technical assistance would also be provided to the businessmen.

“The agreement will also provide definite help in starting and expanding businesses.”

Those engaged in agriculture, livestock, fisheries, poultry, cold storage, mining and other similar businesses in Sindh would be able to take advantage of the facility of the loans with Kibor based finance cost subsidies.

He said the Sindh government was providing all possible support to encourage small and medium businesses in the province and in that regard, Kibor subsidy on loans was being provided by the Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF).