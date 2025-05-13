Deals take centre stage in Trump’s Gulf visit

RIYADH/DUBAI: US President Donald Trump secured a $600 billion commitment from Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to invest in the United States after the oil power rolled out the red carpet for him at the start of a tour of Gulf states.

A slate of high-profile business deals across Riyadh, Doha and Abu Dhabi were being unveiled this week, with artificial intelligence and emerging technologies taking centre stage as Gulf nations race to secure a foothold in the global AI economy. Here is an overview of major deals and announcements made on the sidelines of Trump’s Gulf visit:

Saudi Arabian DataVolt plans to invest $20 billion in AI data centres and energy infrastructure in the United States.

Google , DataVolt, Oracle, Salesforce, AMD, and Uber are committing to invest $80 billion in technologies in both countries.

Construction consulting firms Hill International, Jacobs, Parsons, and AECOM are building key infrastructure projects such as King Salman International Airport, King Salman Park, The Vault, Qiddiya City, and more, totalling $2 billion in U.S. services exports.

Saudi Arabia to invest $600bn, says White House as US, KSA sign $142bn defence deal

Additional major exports include GE Vernova’s gas turbines and energy solutions totalling $14.2 billion and Boeing 737-8 passenger aircraft for AviLease totalling $4.8 billion.

Healthcare firm Shamekh IV Solutions will be investing $5.8 billion, including a plant in Michigan to launch a high-capacity IV fluid facility.

Hassana Investment Company and Franklin Templeton signed a memorandum of understanding valued at $150 million to explore a strategic partnership related to investments in Saudi private credit opportunities.

Saudi Aramco will sign on Tuesday memorandums of understanding with U.S. liquefied natural gas producer NextDecade and utility firm Sempra, Aramco’s chief executive said.

U.S. chip giant Nvidia and Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund-owned AI startup Humain announced a partnership.

U.S.-based investment platform Burkhan World Investments said it signed memorandums of understanding with Saudi partners, totaling $15 billion in new investment commitments.