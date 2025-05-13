AIRLINK 156.30 Increased By ▲ 6.05 (4.03%)
BOP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
CNERGY 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.02%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 47.21 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.28%)
FFL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.26%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.67%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.61%)
KOSM 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
MLCF 76.00 Increased By ▲ 6.35 (9.12%)
OGDC 218.99 Increased By ▲ 15.98 (7.87%)
PACE 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.97%)
PAEL 45.32 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 15.28 (10%)
PRL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (6.96%)
PTC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.63%)
SEARL 82.57 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (10.01%)
SSGC 32.25 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (5.88%)
SYM 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.51%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.74%)
TPLP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.5%)
TRG 62.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.21%)
WAVESAPP 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.46%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
YOUW 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.41%)
BR100 12,631 Increased By 228.6 (1.84%)
BR30 37,205 Increased By 1645.1 (4.63%)
KSE100 118,672 Increased By 1373.9 (1.17%)
KSE30 36,355 Increased By 516.4 (1.44%)
May 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Gauff building momentum in Rome with French Open looming

Reuters Published 13 May, 2025 12:21pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Coco Gauff became the youngest player to reach four WTA 1000 quarter-finals on clay with a 6-1 6-2 over Emma Raducanu in Rome on Monday and the American said she is growing more comfortable on the surface with the French Open just around the corner.

The world number three has won eight out of her last nine matches on outdoor red clay, losing only to world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the Madrid Open final.

At 21 she is the youngest player to reach the quarters at four of the WTA 1000 tournaments since the elite events were introduced in 2009.

The 2023 U.S. Open champion said she was pleased with the way her forehand was working against Raducanu.

“Especially on this surface, I think I can do a lot with it,” she added.

“I’m getting used to it (clay) with each match. I feel really happy with how I played. I think I really was the one dictating the match for the most part.”

Swiatek’s struggles continue as Collins ends Rome title defence

Gauff said she was also working on her footwork in the last two weeks while preparing for the French Open, where she reached the final in 2022 before losing to Iga Swiatek, who also beat her in the semi-finals last year.

Gauff next faces world number seven Mirra Andreeva in the Italian Open quarters on Wednesday.

French Open Coco Gauff WTA 1000 quarter finals

Comments

200 characters

Gauff building momentum in Rome with French Open looming

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Aurangzeb says upcoming budget to be strategic, focused on long-term growth

PM Shehbaz directs swift action on pending tax cases to recover national wealth

Lucky Core Industries proposes 5-for-1 stock split to enhance investor accessibility

At least 40 civilians, 11 soldiers martyred due to India’s unprovoked attacks: ISPR

Trump starts Gulf visit seeking big economic deals

Mike Hesson appointed Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

Pakistan’s $60bn export target: Ministers told to craft business plans

Pakistan govt’s debt stock soars to Rs73.6trn by March-end

Pakistan govt working on options to increase FED

Read more stories