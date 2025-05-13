AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
BOP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.78%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.37%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.73%)
FFL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 137.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.29%)
KOSM 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
MLCF 73.30 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (5.24%)
OGDC 214.20 Increased By ▲ 11.19 (5.51%)
PACE 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.42%)
PAEL 44.68 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.99%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
POWER 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
PPL 167.50 Increased By ▲ 14.75 (9.66%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.63%)
PTC 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.98%)
SEARL 80.30 Increased By ▲ 5.24 (6.98%)
SSGC 31.75 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.24%)
SYM 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.43%)
TELE 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
TPLP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TRG 61.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.5%)
WAVESAPP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.91%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
YOUW 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.02%)
BR100 12,523 Increased By 120.3 (0.97%)
BR30 36,709 Increased By 1149.3 (3.23%)
KSE100 117,642 Increased By 344.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 36,046 Increased By 207.4 (0.58%)
May 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore touches over 2-week high on China-US trade truce, caution caps gains

Reuters Published 13 May, 2025 11:53am

BEIJING: Prices of iron ore futures touched a more than two-week high on Tuesday, supported by a US-China temporary trade agreement, although caution over a final deal and potentially slower near-term demand limited gains.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) traded 1.56% higher at 718 yuan ($99.82) a metric ton, as of 0245 GMT.

The contract hit its highest since April 24 at 727 yuan earlier in the session.

The benchmark June iron ore on the Singapore Exchange, however, dipped 0.45% to $99.55 a ton, after touching its highest since April 24 at $100.35.

The US and China agreed on Monday that the United States would drop levies on Chinese imports from 145% to 30% during a 90-day negotiation period and China would cut duties from 125% to 10%.

This boosted investor sentiment and led to a broad price rally across commodities. But the initial enthusiasm faded amid uncertainties that the countries would reach a final deal and on seasonally slow demand, prompting concerns that ore demand may be sluggish in the coming weeks.

It’s expected that hot metal output will likely show signs of softening in mid-to-late May, analysts at Shengda Futures said in a note.

Iron ore slides on heightened Sino-US trade tension, China stimulus uncertainty

Lower hot metal output is expected to coincide with miners ramping up shipments to achieve quarterly targets, adding to the downward pressure on prices, according to analysts at CICC.

Hot metal output is a blast furnace product and is typically used to gauge iron ore demand.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced on Tuesday. Rebar rose 1.11%, hot-rolled coil added 1%, wire rod climbed 1.15% and stainless steel edged up 0.43%.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE, however, were dragged down by soft fundamentals, with coking coal and coke down 0.74% and 0.62%, respectively.

iron ore

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore touches over 2-week high on China-US trade truce, caution caps gains

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Pakistan govt’s debt stock soars to Rs73.6trn by March-end

Pakistan’s $60bn export target: Ministers told to craft business plans

At least 40 civilians, 11 soldiers martyred due to India’s unprovoked attacks: ISPR

Pakistan govt working on options to increase FED

Oil falls as concerns over rising supplies overshadow US-China trade relief

Trump executive order demands pharma industry price cuts

Indian benchmarks set for muted start; pharma stocks in focus

Housing finance schemes: Pakistan govt ready to offer 100% guarantees to banks

Lucky Core Industries proposes 5-for-1 stock split to enhance investor accessibility

Read more stories