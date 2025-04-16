AIRLINK 180.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.14%)
Iron ore slides as upbeat China data raises doubts on stimulus prospects

Reuters Published 16 Apr, 2025 09:57am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures prices slid on Wednesday, as a batch of upbeat data in top consumer China raised concerns over prospects of more stimulus measures from the world’s second-largest economy to counter the impact of U.S. tariffs.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended morning trade 0.92% lower at 702.5 yuan a metric ton.

The benchmark May iron ore on the Singapore Exchange slipped 1.73% to $97 a ton, as of 0345 GMT.

China’s economy grew 5.4% year-on-year in the first quarter, data showed on Wednesday, surpassing estimates, underpinned by solid consumption and industrial output.

Also, China’s new home prices were unchanged in March from the prior month, signaling a slight improvement from February, when prices fell 0.1% month-on-month.

The market had expected Beijing to roll out aggressive stimulus to achieve its annual growth target amid the intensifying trade war between the world’s two superpowers, but such hopes somewhat dimmed, putting downward pressure on the ferrous market.

The weakness in prices of the key steelmaking ingredient came despite signs of lower supply and resilient demand.

Iron ore consolidates as market awaits more China data

Rio Tinto reported its lowest first-quarter iron ore shipments since 2019 and warned that more weather disruptions could lead to a 2025 forecast miss.

Brazilian miner Vale produced 67.7 million metric tons of iron ore in the first quarter of 2025, down 4.5% from a year earlier.

China’s crude steel output in March climbed 4.6% from the prior year, incentivised by higher margins and robust exports.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE were mixed, with coking coal down 0.66% and coke up 0.13%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost ground. Rebar fell 1.15%, hot-rolled coil shed 1.17%, wire rod lost 0.57% and stainless steel nudged down 0.08%.

