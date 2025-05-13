AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
May 13, 2025
2025-05-13

Talks between military operation chiefs of Pakistan, India focus on ceasefire

Nuzhat Nazar Published May 13, 2025 Updated May 13, 2025 08:07am

ISLAMABAD: The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India on Monday evening held talks via hotline fostering regional stability.

The exchange, confirmed by official sources, marks a step forward in efforts to de-escalate tensions following the recent Pahalgam terror incident.

The telephonic communication took place between Major General Kashif Abdullah of the Pakistan Army and Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai of the Indian Army.

Surprisingly, Pakistan and India agree to ceasefire

According to diplomatic and military sources, this was the second such engagement between the two senior officials in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

Sources revealed that the Pakistani DGMO assured his Indian counterpart of Pakistan’s full commitment to upholding the ceasefire agreement.

“There is no indication of further escalation from Pakistan’s side,” the sources added, highlighting the defensive and cooperative tone of the talks.

This interaction follows the May 10 agreement between both nations to halt all military actions—on land, sea, and air—with immediate effect.

The understanding was reached after a hotline contact initiated by Pakistan’s DGMO, a move welcomed by both sides.

