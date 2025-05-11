Surprisingly, Pakistan and India agree to ceasefire

ISLAMABAD: In a surprise and much-awaited move, Pakistan and India have agreed to a temporary ceasefire till May, 12, 2025, noon.

Ceasefire takes its effect at 4:30 pm till May 12 noon, revealed the senior government official, saying Pakistan and India DGs Military Operations (DGMOs) will meet on May 12 for a permanent solution to the conflict.

At the same time, officials from both sides showed a willingness to take a step back following the day’s exchanges, as the combined civilian death toll on the two sides rose to 66.

Violations reported after India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire

Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar has confirmed the development on his social media account. American President Donald Trump has first announced an his social media account X (formerly Twitter) that both nuclear armed nations reached to a consensus to hold fire for now after both arch rivals remained entangled for over two weeks following Pahalgam incident in April 22.

“Over the past 48 hours, VP JD Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subramanian Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

“I am pleased to announce the governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site, he remarked.

According to background information provided by informed diplomatic sources that several foreign ministers of friendly countries conveyed India’s messages of strong interest in de-escalation and ceasefire to the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister.

It is important to put this development in the right perspective. Pakistan agreed to the ceasefire in the interest of regional peace and stability. Sources revealed that India has been violating Pakistan’s sovereignty since 7 May 2025. Its actions endangered regional peace and stability. However, Pakistan was showing maximum restraint.

India’s drone and missile incursions added to the volatility of an already unstable security environment.

In the intervening night of 9 and 10 May 2025, India launched missile attacks on many Pakistan Air Force bases and airports. In view of India’s unabated aggression, Pakistan had to exercise its right to self-defence, as enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter. No country could compromise on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The purpose of Pakistan’s action was to demonstrate its right, will, and capability to defend our territory and people. Pakistan has achieved its objectives. It has successfully defended its territory and restored deterrence.

India’s efforts to establish a “new normal” in bilateral relations have been successfully thwarted by Pakistan. Pakistan shall not allow India to impose its hegemony and jeopardise regional peace, said a senior diplomatic source.

Pakistan unequivocally condemns India’s illegal actions. Under international law, the Indian actions since 7 May 2025 manifestly constituted acts of war.

The Indian actions were a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, international law, and established norms of governing inter-state relations. It is most unfortunate that India’s reckless conduct has brought the two nuclear-armed states closer to a major conflict. India’s jingoism and war hysteria should be a source of serious concern for the world. South Asia is home to over one-fifth of the world population. It could ill-afford the irresponsible actions like the ones being carried out by India.

India blamed Pakistan for the Pahalgam Attack, without any verifiable evidence or credible investigations. On 26 April 2025, the Prime Minister of Pakistan proposed a transparent and independent probe into this tragic incident through neutral investigators. However, India chose the path of belligerence and aggression.

A number of countries had called for the exercise of restraint during the last few weeks. The international organisations like the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation had also counseled the same. It is highly deplorable that India did not pay heed to these calls.

Pakistan has been apprising its international partners of India’s mal-intentions since the beginning of the crisis. The Indian actions demonstrate that our concerns were genuine.

Pakistan remains committed to defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity with full vigour. The international community should hold India accountable for its irresponsible, unlawful and belligerent conduct.

Pakistan desires a lasting peace in the region. However, it takes two to tango. India would have to stop its aggressive actions. Pakistan shall never allow India to impose its hegemony in the region. Any aggression against Pakistan will meet a matching response, asserted the source quoting a senior government official.

Meanwhile, Ishaq Dar, spoke with UAE Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, who welcomed the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India.

The DPM/FM lauded UAE’s constructive diplomatic efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025