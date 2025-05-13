Charges framed against another PTI leader for ‘violating’ Section 144

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday framed charges against another Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader in a case of violation of Section 144, in which it has also indicted PTI leader Faisal Javed and others.

ATC judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case, indicted PTI leader Raja Majid in a case registered against them at the Industrial Area police station related to the protest at Faizabad, following the PTI founding chairman Imran Khan’s disqualification.

The accused have pleaded not guilty and intend to contest the case.

During the previous hearing, the court had indicted Javed, Qayyum, former PTI leader Aamir Kiyani and others.

At the start of the hearing, Javed and Qayyum’s counsel filed an application seeking an exemption from personal appearance before the court for their client, which the court has approved.

Kiyani and others appeared before the court along with his counsel.

Defence counsel Sardar Masroof Khan and Zahid Bashir Dar appeared before the court.

The court has summoned the prosecution’s witnesses for the next hearing, and the case has been adjourned until May 19.

Meanwhile, a local court has fixed July 17 for the indictment of PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Ghandpur and others in the case registered against them in connection with the PTI’s October 4 protest.

Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi, while hearing the case, fixed July 17 for the indictment of Omar Ayub Khan and Barrister Saif.

During the hearing, the prosecution presented the charge sheet against the accused.

The individuals named in the case include Barrister Gohar Khan, Ali Amin Gandapur, Barrister Saif, and Omar Ayub.

A total of 29 PTI workers appeared in court. Four of the accused filed applications seeking exemption from attendance. The case was registered against the PTI leaders and workers at Koral Police Station.

