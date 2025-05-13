Unlocking Islamic finance in Pakistan: real strategies for real growth

For Islamic finance in Pakistan to truly thrive, we need a unified regulatory framework that is consistently applied across all institutions.

Think about it: if customers don’t trust that the products they’re using are genuinely compliant with Sharia principles, they won’t feel confident investing. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has a real opportunity here to take the lead, working closely with Sharia scholars and industry experts to create clear, cohesive guidelines. This will not only boost confidence in the market but also help level the playing field for all financial institutions.

Islamic finance today isn’t as diverse as it could be. If we look at the range of products in conventional banking, it’s massive. From credit cards to investment funds, the options are endless. Islamic finance must catch up by offering more complex instruments like Islamic derivatives, green Sukuk, and sustainable investment funds.

It’s also crucial for Pakistani institutions to partner with global players and fintech companies to introduce innovative solutions. Imagine the potential: Islamic finance products that are not only ethical but also attractive to a younger, tech-savvy generation.

At this point, there’s a clear divide between Islamic and conventional banking systems in Pakistan. But what if these two could collaborate, rather than compete? A hybrid approach could combine the best features of both worlds, making banking easier for consumers.

Harmonizing regulatory frameworks would be a huge step forward in this direction, helping people navigate both systems with ease. This is about creating an ecosystem where Islamic finance isn’t just an alternative, but a natural choice for everyone. I think we can all agree that awareness is key. For years, people have misunderstood what Islamic finance truly entails, which leads to hesitation and, often, reluctance. Imagine how much more successful the sector could be if there was a widespread understanding of its benefits and workings.

Universities could offer specialized courses, while public campaigns and educational programs could reach the masses. The more people understand Islamic finance, the more they’ll see how it can benefit them—whether they’re saving for the future or investing ethically. We live in a digital age, and the world of finance is no different. In fact, the future of Islamic finance in Pakistan depends on how well the sector adapts to this change.

By embracing technology, from user-friendly banking apps to cutting-edge cybersecurity measures, Islamic finance can not only improve customer experience but also streamline operations. This is where the real growth lies: in integrating new tech that not only attracts younger generations but also ensures that the system is secure and efficient.

Concluding, Islamic finance in Pakistan is ready for tremendous growth, but it won’t get there by staying stagnant. By addressing the regulatory challenges, diversifying products, boosting awareness, and embracing technology, we have the chance to build a financial system that is both inclusive and globally competitive. We’re not just talking about finance here—we’re talking about creating a system that is fairer, more accessible, and grounded in values that matter. If we get these strategies right, Pakistan could become a global leader in Islamic finance.

Tariq Mahmood (Karachi)

