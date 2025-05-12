Elon Musk invited to Saudi-US investment forum in Riyadh, planning note says

WASHINGTON: Elon Musk has been invited to attend a Saudi-U.S. investment forum in Riyadh on Tuesday on the sidelines of U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to the Middle East, according to a planning note seen by Reuters.

The visit is expected to be a lavish affair accompanied by blockbuster economic announcements.

Those invited also include the CEOs of Blackrock, Citigroup, IBM, Boeing, Delta Airlines, American Airlines, and United Airlines, among others, according to the note.

In January, Trump asked Saudi Arabia to spend upwards of $1 trillion in the U.S. economy over four years, including military purchases. Reuters reported last month that the United States was poised to offer Saudi Arabia an arms package worth well over $100 billion.

Tesla launched in the kingdom in April, signalling the end of a feud between its billionaire CEO Musk and the kingdom’s powerful Public Investment Fund sovereign wealth fund that dates back to 2018.

Relations between Riyadh and Musk have improved since he took a high-profile role in U.S. President Donald Trump’s election campaign and then a top position in his administration, slashing the federal bureaucracy.