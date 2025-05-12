AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
World

Saudi Arabia launches company to develop artificial intelligence under PIF

Reuters Published 12 May, 2025 05:09pm

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched a new company under the Public Investment Fund (PIF) named “Humain” to develop and manage artificial intelligence technologies, the state news agency reported on Monday.

Chaired by the crown prince, Humain will provide a comprehensive range of AI services, products, and tools, including next-generation data centers, AI infrastructure, cloud capabilities and advanced AI models and solutions.

Saudi wealth fund PIF Expects to raise $1.25bn from 7-year sukuk

The company will also offer one of the world’s most powerful multimodal Arabic large language models (LLMs), the state news agency reported.

Saudi Arabia has expressed its ambition to establish itself as a global centre for data and AI.

Saudi Arabia MENA artificial intelligence Public Investment Fund PIF

