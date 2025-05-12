AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.96%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.58%)
CPHL 71.13 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (10.01%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (10.01%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (9.97%)
FLYNG 37.15 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.35 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (10%)
HUMNL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.77%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (13.72%)
KOSM 4.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (25.06%)
MLCF 69.65 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (10%)
OGDC 203.01 Increased By ▲ 18.46 (10%)
PACE 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (21.72%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 4.02 (10%)
PIAHCLA 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.12%)
POWER 14.96 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.86%)
PPL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (10%)
PRL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (10.02%)
PTC 19.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (9.98%)
SEARL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
SSGC 30.46 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.29%)
TRG 61.90 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.59%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (12.93%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (16.82%)
BR100 12,402 Increased By 1161.5 (10.33%)
BR30 35,560 Increased By 3425.8 (10.66%)
KSE100 117,298 Increased By 10123.1 (9.45%)
KSE30 35,839 Increased By 3190.7 (9.77%)
May 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

PAF emerges as unfettered star of social media as netizens excoriate India’s narrative

  • X declares clear winner of India-Pakistan combat amidst false propaganda
BR Life & Style Published 12 May, 2025 03:57pm

As a ceasefire finally went into effect between India and Pakistan on Saturday, the internet erupted with praise for Pakistan Air Force (PAF) while mocking India’s false narratives and propaganda vs. Pakistan presenting clear facts and data about the war.

As Pakistan came out of the skirmish, western media outlets such as Bloomberg and Financial Times (FT) recognized Pakistan’s finesse and restrain, echoing sentiments on this side of the border.

‘Trump Truce Leaves India Furious, Pakistan Elated as Risks Loom’ said Bloomberg on Sunday, ‘China’s J-10 ‘Dragon’ shows teeth in India-Pakistan Combat’ marvelled FT.

CNN on Saturday even reported how India was put on the back-foot following Pakistan’s aggressive barrage of missiles and that it was India who requested the US to negotiate an emergency ceasefire.

While Indian officials especially local media was busy beating the war drums and spreading misinformation, Pakistan’s clear facts were presented at official press conferences and the internet couldn’t help but single out the PAF for their bravery and excellence.

Until then, jury’s out on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s next move.

Pakistan India tensions Indo Pak tensions PAF heroes

Comments

200 characters

PAF emerges as unfettered star of social media as netizens excoriate India’s narrative

US and China reach deal to slash trade tariffs

Arif Habib expects super tax cut in upcoming budget

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

APTMA welcomes Trump’s trade pledge with Pakistan, expects tariff easing

Pakistan’s sovereign bonds rally as ceasefire with India continues

Trump to sign executive order to cut prices of medicine to match other countries

Indian benchmarks rally 3%, eye best day in nearly a year on India-Pakistan truce

Shifa International Hospitals to buy out minority shareholders in subsidiary SMCI

IMF targets: ECC orders Rs50bn reallocation from PSDP to PD

Price deregulation improves access to medicines, helps stabilise industry

Read more stories