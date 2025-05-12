PAF emerges as unfettered star of social media as netizens excoriate India’s narrative

As a ceasefire finally went into effect between India and Pakistan on Saturday, the internet erupted with praise for Pakistan Air Force (PAF) while mocking India’s false narratives and propaganda vs. Pakistan presenting clear facts and data about the war.

As Pakistan came out of the skirmish, western media outlets such as Bloomberg and Financial Times (FT) recognized Pakistan’s finesse and restrain, echoing sentiments on this side of the border.

‘Trump Truce Leaves India Furious, Pakistan Elated as Risks Loom’ said Bloomberg on Sunday, ‘China’s J-10 ‘Dragon’ shows teeth in India-Pakistan Combat’ marvelled FT.

CNN on Saturday even reported how India was put on the back-foot following Pakistan’s aggressive barrage of missiles and that it was India who requested the US to negotiate an emergency ceasefire.

While Indian officials especially local media was busy beating the war drums and spreading misinformation, Pakistan’s clear facts were presented at official press conferences and the internet couldn’t help but single out the PAF for their bravery and excellence.

Until then, jury’s out on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s next move.