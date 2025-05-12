AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.07%)
CNERGY 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.24%)
CPHL 64.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.64%)
FCCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.24%)
FFL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.8%)
FLYNG 33.77 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.55%)
HUBC 125.77 Increased By ▲ 6.77 (5.69%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
MLCF 63.32 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (4.02%)
OGDC 184.55 Increased By ▲ 5.16 (2.88%)
PACE 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.78%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (8.67%)
PIAHCLA 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.94%)
PIBTL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.32%)
POWER 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.43%)
PPL 138.86 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.27%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PTC 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
SEARL 68.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.39%)
SSGC 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.24%)
SYM 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.19%)
TELE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.07%)
TPLP 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
TRG 56.27 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (5.91%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.88%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
Indian shares set to open higher on India-Pakistan ceasefire

Reuters Published 12 May, 2025 08:11am

Indian shares are set to open higher on Monday as India and Pakistan reached a truce over the weekend after intense firing of missiles and drones at each other’s military installations for four days.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,552.5 as of 8:12 a.m. IST, indicating that Nifty 50 will open about 2% above Friday’s close of 24,008.

The Nifty shed nearly 1.5% in three sessions till Friday as an intensified military action against Pakistan spooked the market.

A fragile ceasefire was holding between India and Pakistan on Sunday, after hours of overnight fighting between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

The conflict, the worst in nearly three decades, began on Wednesday, when India launched strikes on nine sites in Pakistan, which it said were “terrorist infrastructure”, two weeks after militants killed 26 people in Kashmir.

Indian shares fall after India says Pakistan launched multiple attacks

“Assuming both sides adhere to the ceasefire, we expect risk assets in both India and Pakistan to deliver a relief rally,” Barclays said in a note.

On Sunday, the Indian military sent a “hotline message” to Pakistan about violations of a ceasefire agreed this week and informed it of New Delhi’s intent to respond if it was repeated, a top Indian army officer said.

The Pakistan military’s spokesman denied any violations.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) offloaded Indian stocks for the first time in seventeen sessions on Friday, selling shares worth 38 billion rupees ($445 million), per provisional data. Asian stocks and Wall Street stock futures climbed on the day as signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks eased recession fears.

