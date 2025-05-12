AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
Pakistan

Minister pays tribute to armed forces

Recorder Report Published 12 May, 2025 05:51am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Amir Muqam paid tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan for thwarting India’s nefarious designs.

Addressing at a news conference in Islamabad on Sunday, he said India had committed an act of aggression against Pakistan under the pretext of the Pahalgam false flag operation.

He emphasised that the armed forces of Pakistan delivered a decisive response, effectively teaching the enemy a lesson.

He said that Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has made history.

He also acknowledged the support of political parties in backing the government on this matter.

