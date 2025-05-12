AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
Khyber Eye Foundation makes remarkable achievement

Recorder Report Published 12 May, 2025 05:51am

PESHAWAR: The receipts of Khyber Eye Foundation registered remarkable increase during the period of last one year and 10 months of the outgoing chairman Mohammad Adnan Jalil.

A meeting of the Board of Directors (BoD) of the Foundation was held here the other day with Chairman Mohammad Adnan Jalil in the chair. Members including Khawaja Yawar Naseer, Ghayyur Sethi, Ihtesham Haleem, Yousaf Afridi, Taimur Shah, Luqman Shah, Faiz Mohammad Faizi, Khalid Sultan, Tariq Javed and others participated in the meeting.

Highlighting the performance of the Foundation during his chairmanship, Mohammad Adnan Jalil that the operational receipts of the organization, which were Rs.782,436 by the end of the financial year 2023-24 have been increased to Rs.823,647, showing an surge of 5% while assistance from Fred Hollows Foundation has increased by 38% showing an increase from Rs.933,333 to Rs1,516,800.

Donations in head of kinds of the organization have been increased from Rs.68,547 to Rs 337,150 showing a record surge by 80%.

Khyber Eye Foundation was established in 1998 and is registered with Health Regulatory Authority, Social Welfare Department and Pakistan Centre of Philanthropy.

The management of the foundation is now planning to expand its services and for this purpose they have planned to establish another hospital. For this purpose, a site has been selected on Charsadda Road. After getting formal approval of the Board of Directors, the foundation has planned to start work on the initiative to mitigate load on the present hospital.

