Pakistan Print 2025-05-12
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 11, 2025) and the forecast for Monday (May 12, 2025).
====================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
====================================================================
Hyderabad 42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 40-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 36-27 (°C) 01-00 (%) 35-27 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Lahore 38-26 (°C) 01-00 (%) 39-25 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Larkana 45-28 (°C) 00-00 (%) 45-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 43-26 (°C) 00-00 (%) 41-26 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 31-16 (ºC) 75-00 (%) 29-17 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Peshawar 36-23 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 35-22 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Quetta 31-12 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 32-14 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 35-23 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 32-21 (ºC) 68-00 (%)
Sukkur 45-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 44-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
====================================================================
KARACHI
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:07 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:47 am (Tomorrow)
====================================================================
